Looking ahead: Seasonal craft beverage showcase in Gloversville, Saratoga Arts pop-up shop

With a new week underway, here are five of the events and news items our team of reporters is tracking.

HOLIDAY FLAVORS ON TAP

Holiday beer and craft beverage fans gather around. The 44 Lakes Craft Beverage Trail Partners will host a Seasonal Showcase on Friday featuring holiday brews from Great Sacandaga Brewing Company, Higher Ground Distilling, Stump City Brewing Company, Rogers Cideryard, Kessler Brewing Company, Eisenadler Brauhaus, Hummingbird Hills Winery and Erie Canal Distillers.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Paul Nigra Center for Creative Arts in Gloversville, there will also be appetizers and live music. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit taste.ny.gov.

— Indiana Nash

CATCH THE BRASS RING

Clifton Park Town Historian and New York State Museum Historian Emeritus John Scherer will be giving a presentation about the history of carousels Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Historic Grooms Tavern located at 290 Sugar Hill Road in Rexford. The event will explore how a medieval invention designed to train knights for jousting became a popular children’s amusement park ride, and will highlight the 1914 carousel from Cuba Lake in Alleghany County, which is now at the New York State Museum.

— Natasha Vaughn-Holdridge

TOWN HALL ON HOUSING TITLE

The Schenectady City Council on Thursday will host a town hall-style meeting to hear from residents on issues pertaining to housing. The meeting, originally scheduled for October, has been in the works since July when council members held a discussion about potentially adopting some type of rent stabilization measure to aid residents amid the soaring cost of living. No legislation has been adopted since the initial discussion. Instead, lawmakers scheduled the meeting in order to gain input from all residents – including landlords, who have expressed concerns about rent control measures – before acting. The meeting will take place Dec. 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club, 104 Education Drive, Schenectady.

— Chad Arnold

SARATOGA ARTS POP-UP SHOP

Saratoga Arts will hold a pop-up shop every Friday and Saturday until December 24 as a way to introduce people to local artisans in the community and help people get some holiday shopping done. The event will feature local artisans selling various items they have made. The next pop-up shop will be Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then Dec. 2 from noon to 4 p.m. The shop is located at the Saratoga Arts Center at 320 Broadway.

— Shenandoah Briere

NISKAYUNA SANTA DRIVE-BY PARADE

The second annual Adopt-a-Family Holiday parade will take place in Niskayuna on Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. The parade will feature a Santa Holiday Drive-By that will see Kris Kringle escorted by the Niskayuna police and fire departments on a route that begins at the Mohawk Golf Club in Schenectady. Donations for Adopt-a-Family will be accepted along the parade route, with gifts for preteens and teens needed. Santa will traverse the parade route waving to children while holiday music plays.

— Ted Remsnyder

