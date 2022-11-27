Man shot in Queensbury Walmart parking lot, Warren County Sheriff says; Store closed as precaution

QUEENSBURY – One man was shot in the hip Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of the Queensbury Route 9 Walmart, Warren County Sheriff’s officials said.

The incident happened entirely in the parking lot and no part took place inside of the store, officials said. The store, however, was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, officials said.

The incident happened at about 3:45 p.m. Sunday at the Walmart at 891 Route 9 in Queensbury, officials said.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital and was undergoing medical treatment Sunday evening, officials said.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police were working to identify a suspect and or a suspect vehicle, officials said.

“At this time, this is an active investigation, but there is no reason to believe there is a threat or concern to the general public,” officials said in a release.

Anyone with information or even video or photographs of the incident is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit at 518-743-2500, option 1.

The Queensbury Walmart incident happened five days after a shooting at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Va., where a Walmart supervisor fatally shot six co-workers.

