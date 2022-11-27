NFL Week 12 early-late teaser and a Bucs player prop: Best Bets for Nov. 27

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

A reminder for those who haven’t signed up yet: New users can get a risk-free bet at Caesars Sportsbook, meaning that if your first bet loses, you get a free bet for the same amount up to $1,250. New users also get 1,000 Caesars Rewards points to redeem for hotel or casino credit.

Here are our best bets for Sunday, Nov. 27:

TOP PLAY

The play: NFL teaser, Tennessee +7.5 over Cincinnati and Philadelphia -0.5 over Green Bay

The odds/bet: -120 ($36 to win $30)

Teaser explanation: At most books, a bettor can parlay two teams in a “teaser” and get 6 points of cushion for each bet. However, it costs -120 to play and – like a parlay – both legs must hit to cash the ticket.

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: Both games Sunday. Bengals at Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS); Packers at Eagles, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Our take: Although we had our teaser streak snapped last week, we’re going back to the well once more. Like we told you in our NFL picks column this week, these are clearly the top two teams to tease, as both are at home.

The Titans now would get more than a touchdown and the Eagles would simply need to win a game against a Packers team one would have to think has given up the ship after losing last week and now has the same record as the Detroit Lions at 4-7.

Tennessee has now covered in eight consecutive games and is inexplicably underdogs at home to a Bengals team that cannot stop a pass rush and is 18th against the run, which means another good night for Derrick Henry.

In the nightcap, clearly, Aaron Rodgers’ broken thumb has been a problem, and he will face the second-ranked pass defense in the NFL. Conversely, the Packers have not been able to stop the run, and that should open things up for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ run game.

ROOKIE RUSHING PROP

The play: NFL player prop, Bucs RB Rachaad White to score a touchdown at Browns

The odds/bet: -120 ($12 to win $10)

The book: DraftKings

Time/TV: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Our take: It’s going to be windy and ugly in Cleveland today, and the Browns run defense has been awful. So without Leonard Fournette, one can expect White to get a heavy load, and that includes inside the red zone.

We love this bet so much, we nearly bet the +500 for him to score the first touchdown of the game, but we’ll stay on the safe side and try to go 2-0 for the second straight day.

There won’t be a ton of scoring, so another couple of unofficial plays could be for Tom Brady to throw for fewer than 2 touchdowns (at +110) and under 262.5 passing yards (at -115). (In case you want to have fun with a $2 single-game parlay.)

HOW WE’VE FARED

Saturday’s best bets

College football: Tennessee -13.5 over Vanderbilt (WON $30)

College football: Oregon State +3 over Oregon (WON $10)

Saturday’s profit/loss: +$40 (2-0)

Total for the week: -$18 (6-6)

Total for November: +$196.20 (28-23)

Total for 2022: +$212.50 (307-329)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

Categories: Upstate Action