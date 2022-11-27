Siena women’s basketball falls to Vermont in TD Bank Classic title game

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Emma Utterback scored 20 points Sunday to lead the Vermont women’s basketball team to a 57-51 victory over Siena in the championship game of the TD Bank Classic at Patrick Gymnasium.

The Catamounts (4-3) never trailed in the game. They jumped out to an 11-2 lead, and led by as much as 11 points, 50-39, early in the fourth quarter.

The Saints (3-4), playing in the TD Bank Classic title game for the first time, did get to within a point in the first quarter.

A layup by Valencia Fontenelle-Posson with 54 seconds left in the game pulled Siena within 53-51. But Utterback, who was named the tournament’s most valuable player, hit a jumper with 39 seconds to go to give Vermont a four-point lead. Two free throws by Catherine Gillwee with four seconds left clinched the win.

Fontenelle-Posson, who had nine points, was named to the all-tournament team. London Gamble led the Saints with 11 points.

Gillwee and Bella Vito each scored 14 points for Vermont.

Siena begins a two-game homestand at 2 p.m. Saturday when it hosts Dartmouth. The Saints host Binghamton next Monday.

