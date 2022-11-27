UAlbany women’s basketball falls to Stetson in UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament finale

LAS VEGAS — After opening the season 3-0, the UAlbany women’s basketball team has dropped its last four.

The Great Danes’ latest loss came in the seventh-place game of the UNLV Thanksgiving Tournament on Sunday at Cox Pavillion. Kiya Turner scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Stetson to a 61-40 victory.

UAlbany (3-4) lost all three games it played in the tournament. The Great Danes lost to UNLV 78-55 in Friday’s opener and then dropped a 48-44 decision to East Tennessee State in a consolation semifinal game Saturday.

The Great Danes shot 17 of 45 (37.8%) from the field. They shot below 40% in three quarters. Their best shooting quarter came in the third, when they shot 6 for 10 (60%).

UAlbany didn’t get to the free-throw line until the fourth quarter, where it went 1 for 5 (20%).

No UAlbany player reached double digits in points. Freja Werth led the Great Danes with eight points. She also grabbed eight rebounds.

“The experience of playing in a tournament-style MTE [multiple team events] was valuable for our team,” UAlbany head coach Colleen Mullen said in a press release. “The quick turnarounds, limited preparation time, and lack of recovery is very challenging. This will only make us better and stronger as the season progresses. We will focus on resting before traveling to Canisius.”

The Great Danes return to action Wednesday when they visit Canisius at 7 p.m.

Categories: College Sports, Sports, Sports, UAlbany