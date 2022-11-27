Walsh, Watson lead RPI men’s hockey past Vermont

TROY — TJ Walsh’s third-period power-play goal snapped a 1-1 tie, and goalie Jack Watson was spectacular over the final 20 minutes Sunday to help the RPI men’s hockey team to a 2-1 non-conference victory over Vermont at Houston Field House.

The win earned the Engineers (7-7-1) a split of the two-game weekend series against the Catamounts (5-9-1). Vermont won Friday 4-3 in overtime in Burlington, Vermont.

Walsh’s power-play goal at 7:39 of the third gave RPI a one-goal advantage. Then RPI ran into penalty problems. The Engineers had to kill off three Vermont power plays, including a five-minute interference major to Lauri Sertti. Vermont had a brief two-man advantage late, which turned into a three-man advantage after goalie Gabe Carriere was pulled for an extra attacker.

Vermont fired 13 shots on its last two power plays, and Watson stopped them all. The Catamounts had 25 shots overall in the third, but couldn’t get a puck past Watson, who finished with 41 saves.

Jacques Bouquot gave Vermont a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal with 1:16 left in the first period. Sutter Muzzatti tied it for RPI with 3:08 remaining in the second period.

RPI returns to action Dec. 9 when it visits Quinnipiac.

Vermont 1 0 0 — 1

RPI 0 1 1 — 2

First Period — 1, Vermont, Bouquot (Gotz, Buyalsky), 18:14 (pp). Penalties — Davies, RPI (cross-checking), 14:30; Lee, RPI (holding), 17:59.

Second Period — 2, RPI, Muzzatti (Strom, Evans), 16:52. Penalties — Jellus, Ver (tripping), 13:39.

Third Period — 3, RPI, Walsh (Sertti, Agnew), 7:39 (pp). Penalties — Muzzatti, RPI (interference), :45; Long, Ver (slashing), 6:05; Munzenberger, Ver (boarding), 6:38; Beaton, RPI (high-sticking), 11:44; Sertti, RPI, major-game misconduct (interference), 13:51; Agnew, RPI (tripping), 17:01.

Shots on Goal — Vermont 10-7-25 — 42. RPI 6-9-9 — 24.

Power-play opportunities — Vermont 1 of 5; RPI 1 of 2.

Goalies — Vermont, Carriere (24 shots-22 saves). Union, Watson (42-41).

A — 1,861.

Referees — CJ Hanafin, Ryan Sweeney. Linesmen — Stephen Drain, Mike Montagna.

