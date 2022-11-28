Amsterdam man facing sex abuse, escape counts; Broke through patrol car window during transport, police say

AMSTERDAM – An Amsterdam man sexually abused a child and then briefly escaped from custody by breaking through a patrol car window after his arrest, police said Monday.

Anthony S. Ropas, 26, of Amsterdam, faces a host of charges related to the abuse allegations, including first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree coercion and first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors, all felonies, police said.

He also now faces a felony second-degree escape count for his brief flight from the patrol car, police said.

The underlying investigation began Oct. 26 as police received information from parents of the child that their adolescent child had received inappropriate messages and photographs from an adult suspect, police said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Detectives then soon identified the suspect as Ropas, police said. They gathered digital and electronic evidence and arrested him last Tuesday at a residence on Vanderveer Street, police said.

Police placed Ropas in an Amsterdam Police patrol car for transport back to headquarters. During transport, however, Ropas broke out the rear passenger window and, while handcuffed, escaped through the broken window, police said.

He ran toward a nearby vacant lot, where officers quickly took him back into custody, police said.

The incident comes about 18 months after another arrested person was accused of getting a hand free from his handcuffs and punching through a patrol car window during transport as he fought with officers. That individual was also quickly placed back under arrest, police said then.

Ropas was arraigned and ordered held on $25,000 bail.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: Fulton Montgomery Schoharie, News, News