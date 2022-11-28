Girls’ basketball: Saratoga Central Catholic opens season with win

Addison Whitbeck scored 11 points as the Saratoga Central Catholic girls’ basketball team opened its season Monday with a 33-23 non-conference victory over North Warren.

Rylee Cornell added nine points for the Saints.

In another non-conference game, Cloey Dopp led three players in double figures with 21 points as Mayfield defeated Canajoharie 74-21.

Dopp hit five 3-pointers.

Jaidyn Chest sank four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Abigail Chest added 10 points for Mayfield, which has a 39-8 halftime lead.

Categories: High School Sports, Sports, Sports