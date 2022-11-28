Halfmoon man charged with felony sexual abuse, child endangerment, troopers say

HALFMOON – A Halfmoon man has been arrested, charged with felony sexual abuse and child endangerment, New York State Police said Monday.

Michael L. Pajak, 77, of Halfmoon, was arrested Monday and charged, police said.

He is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a child under the age of 13 in Halfmoon, police said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

The investigation began earlier this month as police received information from the Albany County Department for Children, Youth, and Families related to a past incident in Halfmoon, police said.

The investigation then led to Pajak’s arrest Monday at his residence.

Pajak was processed, arraigned and ordered held on $1,000 bail.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: Clifton Park and Halfmoon, News, News, Saratoga County