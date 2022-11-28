Images: Skydive Saratoga Santa event Saturday at Ellms Family Farm in Charlton (7 photos, 1 video)

CHARLTON – A skydiving Santa Clause and a couple elves made a grand entrance Saturday at Ellms Family Farm in Charlton as they parachuted onto the property to kick off the holiday season.

Photos and video from the event from our Stan Hudy

@dgazette Skydive Saratoga – Skydive Santa – at Ellms Family Farm in Charlton Saturday

