Images: Skydive Saratoga Santa event Saturday at Ellms Family Farm in Charlton (7 photos, 1 video)

Skydive Saratoga Santa event Saturday at Ellms Family Farm in Charlton

By Stan Hudy
From Saturday's Ellms Family Farm event
PHOTOGRAPHER: Stan Hudy
From Saturday's Ellms Family Farm event
CHARLTON – A skydiving Santa Clause and a couple elves made a grand entrance Saturday at Ellms Family Farm in Charlton as they parachuted onto the property to kick off the holiday season.

Photos and video from the event from our Stan Hudy

Landing Video

@dgazette Skydive Saratoga – Skydive Santa – at Ellms Family Farm in Charlton Saturday

