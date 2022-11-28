Letters to the Editor Monday, Nov. 28

Writer incorrect on water rate increase
In his Nov. 18 letter to The Daily Gazette (“Ballston Spa mayor aims to hike water, sewer fees without input,”), Jared Iacolucci criticized a Ballston Spa proposal I introduced to raise water and sewer rates by 2.5% before December’s start of our next semiannual water and sewer period.
Mr. Iacolucci misreported the real issues at hand.
As mayor since April, I stated privately and during public meetings the village has failed to increase rates for five years, costing the village about $360,000 in water funds now needed to repaint our deteriorating John Street water tower.
Trustees had knowledge that surging water production costs (from electricity and chemical prices) are increasingly offsetting revenues.
Furthermore, the village’s sewer fund is depleted; just $12,000 remains in our unappropriated sewer balance.
State Village Law Sec. 4-412 states the Board of Trustees manages “village property and finances,” but they have failed to even meet inflation in any year since 2017.
Ironically, three days later, trustees were told by our water consultant our rates are too low to qualify for infrastructure grants.
I provided much of this information and flagged these major issues, yet I’m blamed for insufficient analysis as I try to rectify board members’ dereliction of duty?
Mr. Iacolucci is the son of the town of Milton Democratic Committee’s chairwoman.
It matters because attacks lobbed at me are nothing but unnecessary partisan rancor that ultimately place our residents’ welfare at risk after five years of insufficient action.
Hopefully the board will finally act now that I have shined a very public light on these important issues.
Frank Rossi, Jr.
Ballston Spa
The writer is mayor of the village of Ballston Spa.
Things not going the way they should
Did anyone happen to notice the governor’s electoral map?
It is almost exactly the same as the past two elections (2014 and 2018).
The map shows the majority of the state regions want changes to the state executive, yet the state is held captive by urban regions of Buffalo, Syracuse, the tri-county area and all points south of interstate route 84.
These past elections have improved nothing of value that regular taxpayers truly need or want.
Every dang year the Buffalo region gets a large scary amount of snow, they cry a river that they need state funding to help unbury them.
Well my statement this year is this, you’re getting $600 million in state funds to build an unnecessary football stadium.
As a New Yorker, I have no problem with helping taxpayers money going toward essential services and DOT clean-up for unsafe conditions due to weather, so suck it up western New York and quit whining about family safety needs. You’re “Bills Mafia;” act like it.
Lastly, I have had enough of this repeating nonsense.
I have to care about your non-traditional self-view and use the right pronoun and let you use the bathroom of your choice. Well, guess what, I don’t care how you view yourself.
My rights are just as valuable to me as yours are to you.
So be whatever you want on your own privately, and stop wasting my time publicly.
Scott Davis
Schenectady
Scott amen there are two choices male or female period. If there is a twig and berries attached to your tree well then you are what you are. as far as election here in NY seems weird how there was a straight spike of votes in the last gubernatorial race but there is nothing to here. Western NY is an amazing part of our state. How Albany became the capital I do not know. The amount of activity that goes on in Rochester, Buffalo area puts Albany to shame. I used to be a regional sales manager and traveled often to that part of the state. If you look at the graph of voting you will the curious spike. It always seems at election time when it would appear the entire state voted in a certain way. The other side because of the hubs in western and southern NY are able to show the perculair voting spikes attributed to these wins. Weird huh. Alas the call for seperating into a Northern and Southern NY will never happen.