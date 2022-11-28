Monday Night Football money line, plus a three-team NBA parlay: Nov. 28 best bets

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Monday, Nov. 28:

TOP PLAY

The play: NFL, Steelers (money line) over Colts

The odds/bet: +122 ($30 to win $36.60)

The book: FanDuel

Time/TV: 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Our take: The Steelers have had a rough go of it this season, but they have a prime opportunity to get right tonight against a Colts team that could be without multiple key defensive starters.

The Colts are the better team on paper when healthy as evidenced by the fact that they’re favored, but we’re liking the Steelers tonight since a bug has been going around the Colts locker room and has caused star defensive lineman DeForest Buckner and leading tackler Zaire Franklin to be listed as questionable for tonight.

The Steelers offense has shown signs of life lately under rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett and should be able to put up enough points to get the win and deliver on the money line as underdogs even if Buckner and Franklin suit up.

NBA THREE-TEAM PARLAY

The play: NBA parlay: Celtics (money line) over Hornets, Thunder (+6) over Pelicans, Bulls (+2) over Jazz

The odds/bet: +333 ($10 to win $33.30)

The book: FanDuel

Time/TV: Hornets at Celtics 7:40 p.m. (NBA League Pass), Thunder at Pelicans 8:10 p.m. (Bally Sports New Orleans), Bulls at Jazz 9:10 p.m. (NBA League Pass)

Our take: It’s always a roll of the dice when taking a three-team parlay, but we decided to lessen our risk somewhat by taking a chalk favorite in the Celtics on the money line against a Hornets that will once again be without top scorer LaMelo Ball.

The next two legs involve a pair of underdogs in the Thunder and the Bulls, and we’re fading the Pelicans at home against a Thunder team that’s capable of keeping games close with young stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, and they catch the Pels at an ideal time since both C.J. McCollum and Brandon Ingram will be out.

As for the Bulls, they’ve stepped up their play recently with DeMar DeRzoan and Zach LaVine healthy and in sync, and they should be able to keep up their streak of strong play tonight against a struggling Jazz team that’s come back to Earth since their hot start having lost four straight.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Sunday’s best bets

NFL teaser, Tennessee +7.5 over Cincinnati and Philadelphia -0.5 over Green Bay (WON $30)

NFL player prop, Bucs RB Rachaad White to score a touchdown at Browns (LOST $12)

Sunday’s profit/loss: +$18 (1-1)

Final total for the week: $0 (7-7)

Total for November: +$214.20 (29-24)

Total for 2022: +$230.50 (308-330)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

