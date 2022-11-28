NFL Week 13 early betting lines, spreads and totals

By Jim Derry/Home Field Sports |
Teammates react after Buffalo Bills placekicker Tyler Bass (2) kicked a 45-yard game-winning field goal in the closing seconds of last Thursday's game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Around the NFL as the page on the calendar flips one last time in 2022 to December, there could be plenty of tight games in Week 13, as there are nine games in which the spreads are four points or fewer.

There also are some marquee matchups, as Tennessee heads to Philadelphia, the Bills will face the Patriots on Thursday night and Cincinnati hosts Kansas City in a rematch of last season’s AFC championship game.

Let’s get right into the Week 13, as we present the entire schedule, along with early spreads and totals from Caesars Sportsbook (as of late Monday morning).

Week 13 byes: Arizona and Carolina

Thursday, Dec. 1

Buffalo (-5.5, ML -235, o/u 44) at New England (+192), 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Tennessee (+5.5, ML +196, o/u 44.5) at Philadelphia (-240), 1 p.m.

NY Jets (+3, ML +140, o/u 45.5) at Minnesota (-165), 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh (+1.5, ML +105, o/u 42) at Atlanta (-125), 1 p.m.

Washington (-1.5, ML -130, o/u 40.5) at NY Giants (+110), 1 p.m.

Denver (+8, ML +300, o/u 38.5) at Baltimore (-385), 1 p.m.

Cleveland (-7, ML -335, o/u 47.5) at Houston (+260), 1 p.m.

Jacksonville (+1.5, ML +100, o/u 52) at Detroit (-120), 1 p.m.

Green Bay (-2, ML -135, o/u 41.5) at Chicago (+115), 1 p.m.

Miami (+3.5, ML +158, o/u 46.5) at San Francisco (-190), 4:05 p.m.

Seattle (-5, ML -220, o/u 42) at LA Rams (+180), 4:05 p.m.

LA Chargers (-2.5, ML -135, o/u 50.5) at Las Vegas (+115), 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City (-2.5, ML -140, o/u 52) at Cincinnati (+118), 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis (+9.5, ML +335, o/u 43.5) at Dallas (-440), 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 5

New Orleans (+4, ML +162, o/u 40) at Tampa Bay (-195), 8:15 p.m.

Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

