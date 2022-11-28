Search continuing Monday for missing Schenectady 14-year-old; Last seen in area of Riverside Park in Stockade

SCHENECTADY – The search for a missing Schenectady 14-year-old continued Monday, even using a New York State Police helicopter to search for clues, city police said.

Samantha Humphry, 14, was last seen late Friday night at about 11:30 p.m. in the area of Riverside Park in the Stockade neighborhood, police said.

She is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 95 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and pink puffy jacket, bell bottom jeans and tan Timberland boots.

“She is still missing, we are actively searching,” city police spokesman Sgt. Pat Irwin said Monday afternoon. He noted the state police aviation unit is assisting, “so we are using all possible resources.”

The helicopter assisted Monday morning and again in the afternoon, Irwin said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 518-630-0911.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: News, News, Saratoga County, Schenectady