Sports briefs: MAAC honors McCollum, Eley of Siena men’s basketball

After finishing third in the ESPN Events Invitational over the weekend, two Siena men’s basketball players were honored by the MAAC on Monday.

Javian McCollum was named Player of the Week for the second time this season. McCollum averaged 18.7 points, 6.3 assists, and 2.0 steals as the Saints went 2-1 in the tournament. He shot 49% from the field and was 14 for 15 from the free-throw line. McCollum scored 18 points in the tournament-opening win over Florida State on Thursday, poured in 22 in a semifinal loss to Mississippi State on Friday and had 18 points and hit two free throws with 6.9 seconds left to clinch Sunday’s win over Seton Hall.

Michael Eley was named Rookie of the Week. Eley averaged 6.3 points during the tournament. He came off the bench in Sunday’s game and scored 10 points, the final two coming on a dunk just before time expired at the end of the game. Eley posted a team-best plus/minus of +12 in the win over Seton Hall.

Siena women’s basketball’s Mevius honored

Elisa Mevius of the Siena women’s basketball team was named MAAC Rookie of the Week.

Mevius averaged 11.3 points, 4.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds in three contests for the Saints last week. She began the week by becoming the first Siena player to eclipse the 20-point threshold this season with 20 points at Duquesne last Tuesday.

It’s the second time in three weeks that Mevius won Rookie of the Week. Her teammate, Teresa Seppala, captured it last week.

UAlbany’s Beagle recognized

UAlbany men’s basketball forward Jonathan Beagle was named America East Rookie of the Week for the second time in three weeks.

Beagle, a Hudson Falls native, averaged 10 points in three games and grabbed 20 rebounds. He had his career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds aghast FAU on Saturday.

RPI’s Converse top player

Heather Converse of the RPI women’s basketball team was named Liberty League Performer of the Week.

Converse scored 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in RPI’s 78-38 win at SUNY Delhi last Tuesday. She went 7-of-11 from the field, and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line to lead all scorers.

Four NAC honores for SUNY Cobleskill basketball teams

Four SUNY Cobleskill basketball players were recognized by the North Atlantic Conference.

For the women, Talia Washington was named Player of the Week. The Schenectady High School graduate scored 20 points in a 74-52 victory over MCLA last Tuesday.

Emily Satterday earned Defensive Player of the Week. The Shaker High School graduate had 17 points and 13 rebounds in the win over MCLA.

On the men’s side, Markel Jenkins won Defensive Player of the Week. Jenkins had a double-double of 13 points and 14 rebounds and also four steals in a 120-118 overtime victory over Hunter.

Jeremy Rosario was named Rookie of the Week. The Colonie High School graduate scored a season-high 16 points in the win over Hunter.

Categories: College Sports, Siena College, Sports, Sports, UAlbany