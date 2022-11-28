Twelve Gloversville Downtown Revitalization Innitiative projects announced; Gov. Hochul announces from Glove Theatre

GLOVERSVILLE – Twelve Downtown Revitalization projects were announced Monday for Gloversville by Gov. Kathy Hochul at the Glove Theatre.

The projects are part of the city’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award previously announced last year.

The projects include:

Renovating the Historic Glove Theatre – DRI award $1,994,000

Renovating the Carriage House – $1,360,000

Constructing Glove City Lofts – $1,250,000

Activating St. Thomas Square for year-round activities – $1,120,000

Revitalizing Daniel Hayes Mill – $1,050,000

Initiating Downtown Business Improvement Fund – $600,000

Enhancing Public Amenities at Trail Station Park – $495,000

Improving Streetscapes and Connectivity – $441,000

Creating a downtown plaza – $435,000

Transforming a vacant building into a microbrewery – $359,000

Renovating Schine Memorial Hall, third floor – $346,000

Reviving former City Hall – $250,000

“We are ushring in a new era for Gloversville, attracting jobs, businesses, and people and making the community a better place to live and work,” Hochul said in a statement. “These investments will create more affordable housing, improve public amenities, and revitalize key businesses in downtown Gloversville, which will improve the quality of life for visitors and residents alike.”

This story will be updated

Categories: Other