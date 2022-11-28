Twelve Gloversville Downtown Revitalization Innitiative projects announced; Gov. Hochul announces from Glove Theatre

GLOVERSVILLE – Twelve Downtown Revitalization projects were announced Monday for Gloversville by Gov. Kathy Hochul at the Glove Theatre.
The projects are part of the city’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award previously announced last year.
The projects include:
- Renovating the Historic Glove Theatre – DRI award $1,994,000
- Renovating the Carriage House – $1,360,000
- Constructing Glove City Lofts – $1,250,000
- Activating St. Thomas Square for year-round activities – $1,120,000
- Revitalizing Daniel Hayes Mill – $1,050,000
- Initiating Downtown Business Improvement Fund – $600,000
- Enhancing Public Amenities at Trail Station Park – $495,000
- Improving Streetscapes and Connectivity – $441,000
- Creating a downtown plaza – $435,000
- Transforming a vacant building into a microbrewery – $359,000
- Renovating Schine Memorial Hall, third floor – $346,000
- Reviving former City Hall – $250,000
“We are ushring in a new era for Gloversville, attracting jobs, businesses, and people and making the community a better place to live and work,” Hochul said in a statement. “These investments will create more affordable housing, improve public amenities, and revitalize key businesses in downtown Gloversville, which will improve the quality of life for visitors and residents alike.”
This story will be updated
