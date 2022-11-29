Letters to the Editor Tuesday, Nov. 29

Complacency over guns is harmful



In his Nov. 14 article (“Fear in former slave states is foundation for gun culture,”) Nick Buttrick notes the affinity of Americans for firearms and asks: “Where does this unique set of beliefs about the protective power of a gun come from?”

In the 17th century from Jamestown to New England, the colonists required firearms to defend their homes and villages.

As the Europeans pressed into the wilderness the potential of Indian raids, and depredations by wolves required the settlers to be armed. My pacifist ancestor, Ann Hutchinson, in Pelham, was unarmed and murdered by Indians along with all in her home.

The expansion into the interior of the continent created conflict all the way to the Pacific and from Texas to North Dakota. The native people often accepted the presence of Europeans and traded with them. In almost every case as Europeans continued their encroachment, this relationship degraded to alternating raids and then war. The “gun that won the West” was the one over the fireplace.

The South, where slaves outnumbered Europeans, was a special case. The Africans (free and slave) as well as White abolitionists, were controlled by the threat of, and frequent application of, violence.

Thomas Jefferson wrote “we have a wolf by the ears.” After the Civil War, Whites tried to continue their dominance with the same policies.

Today, the civilized frontier has moved downtown, with raids into the suburbs. The lesson of history is complacency can be fatal.

Art Henningson

Scotia

Stefanik is headed in wrong direction



The motto of The Gazette is, “When Credibility Matters.” I believe that the paper’s motto was tarnished when it endorsed Rep. Elise Stefanik during the recent election cycle.

Yes, Stefanik is popular with her constituents. However, her local popularity should not have swayed The Gazette’s endorsement, given Stefanik’s toxic national perspectives.

As The Gazette itself noted about Stefanik, “She strongly supports Trump and voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election.

Her recent posting of a photo of herself with a sign meaning “F- Joe Biden” was coarse and disrespectful. We expect our representative in Congress to be above churlish, immature insults. As she rises up the ladder in national politics, we hope she’ll also rise above the pettiness and divisive rhetoric.”

However, The Gazette’s hope that in the future Stefanik would adopt a more moderate political posture was clearly dashed by her preemptive endorsement of Trump for president. In her statement on Nov. 11, Stefanik said, “I am proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for president in 2024. I fully support him running again.”

Instead of distancing herself from Trump, she doubled down and endorsed the man who incited the insurrection of Jan. 6 and threatened our democracy.

Whether Stefanik believes in Trump’s suitability for reelection or is simply using the opportunity to advance her own political standing, does not matter. Her direction is clear — “hard right.”

In his column in the Oct. 23 Gazette, (“Dear Elise,”) Andrew Waite saw exactly in which direction Stefanik was headed.

Unfortunately, The Gazette did not.

Don Steiner

Schenectady

