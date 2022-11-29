Letters to the Editor Tuesday, Nov. 29

Complacency over guns is harmful
In his Nov. 14 article (“Fear in former slave states is foundation for gun culture,”) Nick Buttrick notes the affinity of Americans for firearms and asks: “Where does this unique set of beliefs about the protective power of a gun come from?”
In the 17th century from Jamestown to New England, the colonists required firearms to defend their homes and villages.
As the Europeans pressed into the wilderness the potential of Indian raids, and depredations by wolves required the settlers to be armed. My pacifist ancestor, Ann Hutchinson, in Pelham, was unarmed and murdered by Indians along with all in her home.
The expansion into the interior of the continent created conflict all the way to the Pacific and from Texas to North Dakota. The native people often accepted the presence of Europeans and traded with them. In almost every case as Europeans continued their encroachment, this relationship degraded to alternating raids and then war. The “gun that won the West” was the one over the fireplace.
The South, where slaves outnumbered Europeans, was a special case. The Africans (free and slave) as well as White abolitionists, were controlled by the threat of, and frequent application of, violence.
Thomas Jefferson wrote “we have a wolf by the ears.” After the Civil War, Whites tried to continue their dominance with the same policies.
Today, the civilized frontier has moved downtown, with raids into the suburbs. The lesson of history is complacency can be fatal.
Art Henningson
Scotia
Stefanik is headed in wrong direction
The motto of The Gazette is, “When Credibility Matters.” I believe that the paper’s motto was tarnished when it endorsed Rep. Elise Stefanik during the recent election cycle.
Yes, Stefanik is popular with her constituents. However, her local popularity should not have swayed The Gazette’s endorsement, given Stefanik’s toxic national perspectives.
As The Gazette itself noted about Stefanik, “She strongly supports Trump and voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election.
Her recent posting of a photo of herself with a sign meaning “F- Joe Biden” was coarse and disrespectful. We expect our representative in Congress to be above churlish, immature insults. As she rises up the ladder in national politics, we hope she’ll also rise above the pettiness and divisive rhetoric.”
However, The Gazette’s hope that in the future Stefanik would adopt a more moderate political posture was clearly dashed by her preemptive endorsement of Trump for president. In her statement on Nov. 11, Stefanik said, “I am proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for president in 2024. I fully support him running again.”
Instead of distancing herself from Trump, she doubled down and endorsed the man who incited the insurrection of Jan. 6 and threatened our democracy.
Whether Stefanik believes in Trump’s suitability for reelection or is simply using the opportunity to advance her own political standing, does not matter. Her direction is clear — “hard right.”
In his column in the Oct. 23 Gazette, (“Dear Elise,”) Andrew Waite saw exactly in which direction Stefanik was headed.
Unfortunately, The Gazette did not.
Don Steiner
Schenectady
Wow now guns are tied only to white people and was used to rule over native Americans, and slaves. Whatever they can put out there to divide into identity politics. I believe the colonist won our countries freedom with common muskets and some cannons from France and other countries that were opposing Englands rule of the colonies. Then the founding fathers created the second amendment to protect the freedom the colonist fought for. Art seems to forget what happened in Germany when Hitler took the weapons from the people. Now the current administration the democratic socialist want to and are trying to remove our right to bear arms to defend liberty. This right shall not be infringed upon. The socialist are busy attacking our freedoms from all sides. They, along central bank and globalist and big banks (Wells Fargo and CITI bank) are developing a government controlled crypto-currency. By doing so, gives the control of your money to the government that can turn on and off if you do not obey. The socialist attack our freedoms on all sides. Klaus Schwab recently at a globalist meeting in China. The elites of the world are pushing fascist policies talking about the standing of stake holder capitalism having control over the global economy think ESG. That is an alliance between government and business to control the global population. Look up fascism this is what it is about. Tell me again how conservatives are fascist and white supremacy. Look up Charles Schwab and white cat tell me who he looks like? Bill Gates and other elitist are on board with this type of one world order. Wake up America they are doing this in the wide open. Sadly because of our failed education system of groomers have succeeded in dumbing down our children. They push gender identity and drag queen story time rather than educate them about history. If you fail to learn from history it will repeat itself.
Sorry before the donkey clowns jump on the statement. I meant look up Klaus Schwab not Charles.
Don, Elise Stefanick is a Trump supporter. The F-J-B comment and she should be above it. How many times have the democratic socialist leaders in the donkey clown party made comments about conservatives. This is the issue when they call the popular of conservatives deplorable, white supremacy fanatics. How about Kathy Griffin holding a bloody head of Trump up. Pay no attention to what we say just do not say it about the donkey clown party. Remember those in glass houses should not throw stones.
Don steiner your assessment of Stefanik as the loser she is is correct a desperate woman who can not make it on her own and the gazette endorsement of her despite her behavior is setting a dangerous precedence as to the losers who suggest childishly that two year old like tit for tat behavior is justified just look at his numerous desperate comments and cries for attention he deserves our pity he is a clown
Mr. Brandon 🤡, Hillary was right you are deplorables. You just proved it with your rants here…The dumbing down of Americans reached it’s pinnacle when you embraced Trump in 2016…. Which you I’m sure you will pass on to your offspring. Don’t blame teachers for your mistakes …Have a nice day.