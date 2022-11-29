Mavericks, Clippers appear to have value as underdogs: Nov. 29 best bets

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

A reminder for those who haven’t signed up yet: New users can get a risk-free bet at Caesars Sportsbook, meaning that if your first bet loses, you get a free bet for the same amount up to $1,250. New users also get 1,000 Caesars Rewards points to redeem for hotel or casino credit.

Here are our best bets for Tuesday, Nov. 29:

TOP PLAY

The play: NBA, Mavericks (money line) over Warriors

The odds/bet: +110 ($30 to win $33)

The book: FanDuel

Time/TV: 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Our take: The Mavericks haven’t played well lately having lost their last four, but they’ve got an opportunity to get right tonight at home against a Warriors team that tends to struggle on the road.

The Warriors have been trending up now that their veteran stars are back healthy, but the Mavericks are also fully healthy and will be looking to avenge their Western Conference Finals loss, which is the last time these two teams faced off.

While Stephen Curry has been shooting lights out, we’re confident that Mavericks star Luka Doncic will be able to do enough to carry his team to victory despite being a slight underdog.

CLIPPERS TO COVER

The play: NBA, Clippers (+3.5) over Trail Blazers

The odds/bet: -106 ($10.60 to win $10)

The book: FanDuel

Time/TV: 10 p.m (TNT)

Our take: The Clippers are as banged up as anyone with stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George out, but the Trail Blazers will also be without their top star, Damian Lillard.

That’s why we like the Clippers tonight, as they have enough depth to keep games competitive without their big two and catch the Blazers at an ideal time with Lillard out.

It will be tough for the Clippers to win outright since the Blazers also have quality depth, but they should be able to keep it close enough to cover.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Monday’s best bets

NFL, Steelers (money line) over Colts (WON $36.60)

NBA parlay: Celtics (money line) over Hornets, Thunder (+6) over Pelicans, Bulls (+2) over Jazz (WON $33.30)

Monday’s profit/loss: +$69.90 (2-0)

Total for the week: +$69.90 (2-0)

Total for November: +$284.30 (31-24)

Total for 2022: +$300.40 (310-330)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

Categories: Upstate Action