Schenectady police seek origin of social media coat photo in search for missing 14-year-old

SCHENECTADY – City police Tuesday asked for the public’s help in identifying the origins of a viral coat photo claimed to be connected to missing 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey’s disappearance, as police continue to search for the girl.

Police posted the photo that’s been circulating on Facebook of a black jacket with light fur-like edging on the hood, and some dark coloration visible.

“We have seen this photo being posted and shared on social media in relation to Samantha, the missing juvenile,” police wrote on Facebook. “If anybody knows the origins of this photo we ask that you please contact our Youth Aid Bureau or the non-emergency number at 518-630-0911.”

The post did not elaborate further.

The search for a missing Schenectady 14-year-old continued Tuesday, even using a New York State Police helicopter Monday to search for clues, city police said.

Samantha, 14, was last seen late Friday night at about 11:30 p.m. in the area of Riverside Park in the Stockade neighborhood, police said.

She is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 95 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and pink puffy jacket, bell bottom jeans and tan Timberland boots.

“She is still missing, we are actively searching,” city police spokesman Sgt. Pat Irwin said Monday afternoon. He noted the state police aviation unit is assisting, “so we are using all possible resources.”

The helicopter assisted Monday morning and again in the afternoon, Irwin said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 518-630-0911.



