Schools: Wylie leads Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons to girls’ basketball win

Mia Wylie starred in a 50-36 win Tuesday for the Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons girls’ basketball team against Mekeel Christian Academy.

In the matchup of Western Athletic Conference schools, Wylie scored 18 points in the first half as ND-BG built up a 29-16 lead. The teams were tied at 10 after one quarter, then ND-BG outscored Mekeel in each of the next three quarters.

Sianna Dell scored a dozen points for Mekeel Christian Academy, while Johanna Gardner had 10 and Moon Taylor contributed nine.

For ND-BG, Cora Jusino registered eight points.

GALWAY TOPS CORINTH

The Galway boys’ basketball team picked up a 63-34 non-league win against Corinth. Galway led 16-11 after one quarter, then took a 37-16 lead into halftime.

In the win, Zach Kenyon and Casey Clarke each scored 15 points, while Gavin O’Neil added a dozen and Josh Lovelass added 11.

Kenyon added 10 rebounds for the double-double, while Thomas Villano also had 10 rebounds.

OVERTIME WIN

Max Flik scored an overtime goal to lift Albany Academy to a 1-0 boys’ ice hockey win against the Mohawks.

Mac Frazier had the assist on Flik’s game-winning score.

