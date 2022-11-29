UAlbany men’s basketball can’t keep up with American

In approximately one month, the America East season starts for the UAlbany men’s basketball team.

A lot needs to happen in that month for the Great Danes to be ready for conference play.

Playing Tuesday against American of the Patriot League, UAlbany suffered its campaign’s most-lopsided defeat to date. American breezed to an 88-62 win at Bender Arena in Washington, D.C. against the Great Danes, who trailed by as many as 33 points before they scored the game’s final seven.

“Our effort was not good enough,” UAlbany head coach Dwayne Killings said after the loss, which dropped the Great Danes to 3-6 this season.

The effort and execution especially lacked on the defensive end of the court. American made an incredible 35 of 49 shots from the field, including 8 of 11 attempts from 3-point territory. According to the database at sports-reference.com, American’s 71.4% showing from the field was only topped by one other team this season against a Division I opponent.

“They got it going,” Killings said, “and it was probably our worst defensive effort of the year.”

UAlbany, though, has struggled for much of the campaign. Two of the squad’s three wins have come against Division III opponents, and Tuesday’s 26-point defeat registered as the team’s fifth double-digit defeat.

“We just got to go back and work,” said UAlbany’s Gerald Drumgoole Jr., who scored a dozen points.

Both teams started strong in Tuesday’s first half, but UAlbany cooled off and American never did. The teams were tied at 27 following a basket from the Great Danes’ Ny’Mire Little with 5:30 to go in the first half, but American scored the next six points on its way to a 16-4 run to end the half with a 43-31 lead.

American made 18 of 26 shots in the first half, including 6 of 8 from 3-point territory. The Great Danes often used a match-up zone defense, but struggled to offer help defense out of the alignment in the opening 20 minutes that saw American’s Geoff Sprouse score 14 points and Matt Rogers add a dozen.

American scored the first eight points of the second half, and UAlbany never was closer than 15 the rest of the way. Sprouse finished with a game-high 25 points on 10 of 11 shooting and Rogers scored 20 on 8 of 8 shooting.

For UAlbany, Jonathan Beagle had a team-high 13 points and seven rebounds.

HEALTH UPDATE

UAlbany played Tuesday without Marcus Jackson (collarbone) and Aaron Reddish (illness) available, in addition to Justin Neely (knee) who suffered a season-ending knee injury earlier this month.

Killings said that Reddish should return for the Great Danes’ next game, while Jackson — an Amsterdam native — is “going to be reevaluated in two weeks” after sustaining his injury this past weekend.

Neely, Killing said, will undergo knee surgery in “the next seven to 10 days.”

STRONG START

The play of Beagle, a Hudson Falls native, continues to be a bright spot for the Great Danes.

Named Monday the America East Conference Rookie of the Week for the second time, the 6-foot-10 Beagle flirted with his third double-double of the season against American.

“We’ve got to give Jonathan Beagle some support in the post,” Killings said.

On the season, Beagle is averaging 10.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

NEXT UP

UAlbany won’t play again until next Monday at UMass, a program that Killings knows well.

Killings grew up in Amherst, Massachusetts. His dad Sam worked for the university for decades, and Killings spent time as a youngster as a ball boy for Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member John Calipari’s first team at UMass. Later, Killings played for two seasons as a walk-on at UMass before eventually graduating from Hampton in 2003.

This season, UMass is 5-1. Frank Martin, who previously was the head coach at Kansas State and South Carolina, is in his first season leading UMass.

