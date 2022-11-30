High Schools: Second quarter propels Berne-Knox-Westerlo boys’ basketball

Berne-Knox-Westerlo produced a 27-point second quarter in its 72-59 non-league win over Schoharie on Wednesday in boys’ basketball action.

Dayne Coats led B-K-W with a game-high 23 points. Blake Shaver added 22. Matthew Bernhardt scored 22 to lead Schoharie.

Averill Park scored 16 points from the foul line in a 45-38 win over Mohonasen. Ethan Nardacci led Averill Park with 11 points, while Brady Mazzeo had 10. Jordyn LaValley had a game-high 14 points, including going 6 of 7 from the foul line, to lead Mohonasen. Owen Collins added seven.

Northville outscored Heatly 41-10 in the middle quarters Wednesday en route to a 74-25 victory. Jacob Frank scored a game-high 35 points to lead Northville. Evan Tamulaitis added 11. LJ McCarthy led Heatly with 11 points.

Saratoga Central Catholic outscored South Glens Falls 16-10 in the fourth quarter to earn a 49-48 win. Justin Duscher hit the go-ahead free throw with 7.4 seconds left. Aidan Dunn led the Saints with 16 points, while Tyler Weygard contributed 10. Ryan Fitzsimmons tallied a game-high 19 for South Glens Falls, with Brady Smith scoring 10.

Troy Cammer’s double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds led Middleburgh to a 46-35 win over Cherry Valley-Springfield. Eric Pickering added 10 points for the winners, while Duane LaFevre’s 13 paced CV-S.

In girls’ basketball, Mayfield got 14 points from Cloey Dopp and 13 from Jaidyn Chest in the Panthers’ 53-47 non-league win over Corinth. Emily Dingman had a game-high 16 for Corinth, with Whitney Cameron adding 14.

Mykah Collier-Fisher and Chloe Popa each scored 13 points to help Lake George top Galway 45-39. Grace O’Brien’s game-high 18 points led Galway. Abigail Gullett scored 12.

Dolgeville used a strong third quarter to top Mt. Markham 53-48. Kerisa Van Olst scored 25 to lead Dolgeville.

In CDHSHL boys’ ice hockey, Adirondack topped the Storm 7-1. Dylan Bzdell scored for the Storm.

