Images: Rescue of Schenectady 19-year-old on Algonquin Peak in Adirondacks (3 photos)

By Gazette Staff Report |
From the rescue
PHOTOGRAPHER: Department of Environmental Conservation
From the rescue
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

ESSEX COUNTY – The state Department of Environmental Conservation released photos of the rescue of a Schenectady 19-year-old from near the summit of Algonquin Peak early Monday morning.

State forest rangers rescued the city resident from waist-high snow and got him to a waiting ambulance and the hospital.

More: Schenectady 19-year-old rescued in Adirondacks; Rangers find him near peak, warm him, get him to safety

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

The DEC’s photos of the rescue:

More: Schenectady 19-year-old rescued in Adirondacks; Rangers find him near peak, warm him, get him to safety

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: News, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady, Schenectady County

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement