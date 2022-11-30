Images: Rescue of Schenectady 19-year-old on Algonquin Peak in Adirondacks (3 photos)

ESSEX COUNTY – The state Department of Environmental Conservation released photos of the rescue of a Schenectady 19-year-old from near the summit of Algonquin Peak early Monday morning.
State forest rangers rescued the city resident from waist-high snow and got him to a waiting ambulance and the hospital.
More: Schenectady 19-year-old rescued in Adirondacks; Rangers find him near peak, warm him, get him to safety
GAZETTE COVERAGEEnsure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
The DEC’s photos of the rescue:
More: Schenectady 19-year-old rescued in Adirondacks; Rangers find him near peak, warm him, get him to safety
GAZETTE COVERAGEEnsure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: News, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady, Schenectady County