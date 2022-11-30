Jets rookie running back headlines a thin Week 13 fantasy football waiver wire

The fantasy football waiver wire isn’t always loaded with talent, but Week 13 is the thinnest I’ve seen it all season.

This has to do with the fact that most players have established themselves as either fantasy relevant or not worth rostering at this point, but there are always options to be had for those dealing with injuries and underperformance.

We had to dive a little deeper this week, but we’ve once again got waiver wire targets at each position headlined by an under-the-radar Jets rookie running back as well as some alternate options.

Players must be rostered in less than 30% of ESPN leagues to make the list

TOP QUARTERBACK

Jared Goff, Lions (29.2% rostered)

Goff hasn’t lit the world on fire as of late, but the Lions throw enough to where he can put up productive numbers. Goff should have plenty of opportunities to shine this week and is a solid streaming option against a shaky Jaguars defense, especially now that he’s got veteran receivers DJ Chark and Josh Reynolds healthy alongside young stud Amon-Ra St. Brown.

TOP RUNNING BACK

Zonovan Knight, Jets (0.1%)

There are very few options at the running back position this week, but Knight could be a sneaky option for those needing help at the position since he was the primary beneficiary of added touches once Jets starter Michael Carter left the game. Carter’s questionable for this week with an ankle sprain, so Knight could make for a solid streaming option against a soft Vikings defense.

TOP WIDE RECEIVER

DeAndre Carter, Chargers (5.6%)

DeAndre Carter took advantage of a soft matchup last week as Justin Herbert’s primary deep threat, and he’s got a shot to string together back-to-back weeks of strong play against a weak Raiders secondary. Carter’s fantasy production has been a roller coaster ride, but he should shine this week assuming the Chargers’ main field stretcher Mike Williams ends up out again.

TOP TIGHT END

Logan Thomas, Commanders (10.8%)

The tight end position is as down-bad as ever this week, but Thomas could be worth a look, as he’s in a position to bounce back against a Giants defense that just surrendered a two-touchdown performance to Dalton Schultz.

ALSO CONSIDER

Mike White, Jets QB (2.9%)

The Jets offense had been in a tailspin with Zach Wilson, but Mike White came in and saved the day last week with a strong performance that boosted the fantasy stock of every Jets skill player. White will be under center again this week and should keep the momentum going against a weak Vikings defense.

Jordan Mason, 49ers RB (0.1%)

The 49ers saw Mason work in at the end of last week’s victory over the Saints, but he could end up seeing a healthy amount of touches moving forward with Elijah Mitchell out for the foreseeable future. Former LSU RB Ty Davis-Price is also worth monitoring, but Mason appears to be the next man up behind Christian McCaffrey.

Van Jefferson, Rams WR (14.7%)

The Rams’ offense is a dumpster fire, but Jefferson is now the go-to wide receiver with both Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson on injured reserve. While the quarterback situation is less than ideal at the moment, Jefferson should see plenty of targets and would become a must-add if Matthew Stafford returns.

DEEP LEAGUE DIVE

Jelani Woods, Colts TE (0.2%)

Woods became a go-to target for the Colts last night with Kylen Granson out, and while it might just be a one-week wonder, the tight end position is so thin to where Woods is worth taking a shot on in deeper formats considering he’s just scratching the surface of his potential as a rookie.

Spencer ‘the Guru’ Urquhart (@spencertheguru) has been a fantasy football analyst since 2014, founding a community of over 6,000 followers on Instagram.

