Letters to the Editor Wednesday, Nov. 30

The ongoing trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and continuing analyses of the Jan. 6 insurrection are daily reminders of how easily the debasement of free expression and public civility can degenerate into mob violence.

Those who encouraged and participated in the attack on the Capitol appeared oblivious to the fact that history is littered with the remains of would-be revolutionaries undone by the very excesses they helped create — Robespierre, Madero and Trotsky come to mind. One Jan. 6 rioter gleefully told a reporter, “I’m here for the violence,” while others marched about shouting “1776!” displaying some dim recollection of their seventh grade American History class.

“People demand freedom of speech,” Kierkegaard wrote, “as a compensation for the freedom of thought which they seldom use.” As it happens, 1776 also saw the publication of Edward Gibbon’s “The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire.”

In a democracy, Gibbon pointed out, “the citizens exercise the powers of sovereignty; and those powers will be first abused, and afterwards lost, if they are committed to an unwieldy multitude.”

Socrates, history’s first martyr to history’s first democracy gone awry under tyranny, reminded his disciples that “there is no greater evil we can suffer than to hate reasonable discourse.”

Democracy is fragile, requiring constant vigilance and “reasonable discourse” if it is to survive. As the French Revolutionary journalist Jacques Mallet du Pan warned while witnessing the Reign of Terror: “Like Saturn, the Revolution devours its own children.”

Neil Yetwin

Schenectady

An ‘age-old’ idea for easing tensions



In this first quarter of the 21st century, even on Thanksgiving Day, there does seem to be much turmoil in our world.

In Ukraine, Russia is stirring its bellicose pot, riots have broken out in China, natural disasters have taken the lives of hundreds, and senseless shootings and stabbings are taking place in the United States.

No one, not even our opining talking heads of the news industry nor any of our illustrious politicians, know why America is so fraught with strife.

Is it guns, sharp instruments, or something else? Is it Hollywood’s penchant for violence, lack of morals in the home, the undermining of religion or the air we breathe? Pick one! Pick em’ all. You cannot lose.

But I have a solution, and it is this: Freeze-dry everyone under the age of 35. Wake them up at the age of 80.

By then, all the animosity, hatred, bias and intolerance will have burnt itself out.

At that age, the only thing left is pickle ball and Thanksgiving Day dinner.

Seize the day and give thanks for being older.

Allen R. Remaley

Saratoga Springs

