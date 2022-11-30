Schenectady 19-year-old rescued in Adirondacks; Rangers find him near peak, warm him, get him to safety

ESSEX COUNTY — State forest rangers rescued a Schenectady 19-year-old from the High Peaks Wilderness Area in Essex County after he got lost near a summit Sunday, Department of Environmental Conservation officials said.

The hiker had been near the summit on Algonquin Peak in waist-deep snow, DEC officials said. He’d become hypothermic and couldn’t feel his lower legs by the time he was rescued by the forest rangers Monday.

The 19-year-old hiker had been lost between 8 and 11 hours in the High Peaks Wilderness Area when state Department of Environmental Conservation rescuers found him at 4:22 a.m. Monday. The initial call came in at about 8 p.m. Sunday.

The unidentified hiker was sent to Adirondack Medical Center in Lake Placid, officials said in Tuesday report. His current condition is unclear.

DEC dispatchers in North Elba first received word about the missing teen around 8 p.m. Sunday, though without a specific location. At some point, the teen was separated from a hiking partner. The partner reported to authorities around 9:30 p.m. that the two hadn’t spoken in more than four hours.

New York State Police assisted at the scene during the early search of trail registers and parking lots, the DEC said.

The lost hiker called his father around 12:45 p.m. During the call, rangers asked the hiker to call 911 to allow responders to get a better location, the DEC said.

Forest Ranger Robert Praczkajlo worked to keep the drowsy teen awake on the phone in an effort to “prevent further injury”, the DEC wrote. He was waist-deep in snow.

Once rangers got to him, they warmed him, got him food and drink, then helped him to the trailhead. A Lake Placid ambulance arrived at 6:35 a.m.

The town of the incident, North Elba, is about 130 miles north of Schenectady.

