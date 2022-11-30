NFL 2022: Week 13 picks and TV listings

We finally have an entertaining, intriguing “Thursday Night Football” game this week.

The Buffalo Bills visit the New England Patriots in an AFC matchup. Both teams played last Thursday on Thanksgiving. The Bills got past the Detroit Lions 28-25, while the Patriots lost to the Minnesota Vikings 33-26.

The Bills were expected to run away with the division this year. However, they find themselves tied for first with the Miami Dolphins at 8-3, while New York Jets are one game behind at 7-4 and the Patriots (6-5) are two games back.

A win by the Patriots would tighten things even more. I love chaos. It should be a good game.

In the Daily Gazette’s U Pick ’Em Football contest, I was 10-6 in Week 12 to go to 112-67-1. I’m now tied for the league with Andrew Crounse of Glenville Beverage. My Gazette colleague Adam Shinder was 8-8. He is 104-75-1.

You can play the U Pick ‘Em contest by clicking https://dailygazette.com/football/?contestid=3#registration/login.

Here are my Week 13 picks.

THURSDAY

Buffalo 27, New England 21

SUNDAY

Atlanta 21, Pittsburgh 14

Baltimore 40, Denver 10

Green Bay 30, Chicago 17

Detroit 28, Jacksonville 20

Cleveland 24, Houston 13

Minnesota 31, N.Y. Jets 27

N.Y. Giants 24, Washington 21

Philadelphia 31, Tennessee 24

Seattle 28, L.A. Rams 12

San Francisco 30, Miami 28

Kansas City 34, Cincinnati 31

L.A. Chargers 24, Las Vegas 21

Dallas 40, Indianapolis 17

MONDAY

Tampa Bay 21, New Orleans 10

WEEK 13 TV SCHEDULE

(Subject to change)

THURSDAY

Amazon Prime Video — Buffalo at New England, 8:15 p.m. (Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung).

SUNDAY

FOX23 (WXXA) — Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake).

CBS6 (WRGB) and Paramount+ — N.Y. Jets at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn); Kansas City at Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m. (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson).

DirectTV NFL Sunday Ticket — Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m. (Spero Dedes, Jay Feely, Aditi Kinkhabwala); Denver at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins); Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton); Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m. (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink); Jacksonville at Detroit, 1 p.m. (Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jen Hale); Tennessee at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi); Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver); Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin); L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuletta, A.J. Ross).

NBC13 (WNYT) and Peacock — Indianapolis at Dallas, 8:20 p.m. (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark).

MONDAY

ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+ — New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN and ESPN+: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters; ESPN2 and ESPN+: ManningCast).

