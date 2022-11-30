Outdoor Journal: Capital District Fly Fisher to hold introductory fly-tying classes

The Capital District Fly Fisher will conduct an introductory fly-tying classes for ages 13 and up at 5 Locust Lane in Clifton Park.

The first session covers materials, tools safety and hands-on instructions on knots used in fly tying. Students must have their own tying tools, which will be covered at the first session, and have two weeks to obtain the needed tools. By the end of the eight sessions, each student should have all the skills needed to embark on a life-long hobby of fly tying.

The dates of the classes are Jan. 11, Jan. 25, Feb. 1, Feb. 8, Feb. 22 and March 1, Match 8 and March 22. March 29 will be used as a weather date. The time for the classes are 7-9 p.m. The coast is $85.

Registration is online through the Town of Clifton Park. You do not have to be a resident to enroll.

For more information, contact Tom Passarlli at [email protected] or (518)765-3389, or Evan Lubin at [email protected]

HUNTING REPORTS

Steve Baker of Rotterdam got a 9-point buck with a crossbow in Schenectady County.

Dan Pudney of Galway got a 10-point buck with a rifle in Benson last week, and then got an 8-point buck with a crossbow in Galway.

Mike Mueller of Schenectady reported that he filed a 4f Deer Management Permit to harvest an antlerless deer in Sharon Springs. 4F is the unit where his DMP was valid. Mike used a rifle.

John McNamara of Charlton reported his deer was an 8-point buck in Warren County taken with a rifle.

Joe Beaver of East Greenbush used a rifle to take an 8-point buck in Delaware County.

Steve Zahurak of Schenectady got his 4-point deer in Albany County with a shotgun on Nov. 26.

Michael Galcik of Schuylerville, shot his deer on Nov. 23. The deer was taken with a custom Ruger M77 in .358 Winchester. It was an 8-pointer with a 16-inch spread that dressed at 160 pounds. He harvested the deer in the town of Stillwater.

DEC’S MOBILE APP

With the DEC’s HuntFishNY mobile app, reporting a deer or bear harvest is easier than ever. Through this mobile app, hunters, anglers and trappers can access an electronic version of their licenses and report the harvest of deer, bear, and turkey immediately while afield on their mobile device in seconds. Hunters may still use the phone report system (866-GAME-RPT) or report online, but the mobile system is faster, more convenient, and easier for hunters to accurately enter information. Reporting your harvest is required by law, so please remember to take it, tag it and report it.

Contact Ed Noonan at [email protected] with your hunting stories, where, when, and with what.

