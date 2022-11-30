School bus aide showed Saratoga County child nude photos on bus, troopers say; Defendant from Schenectady

SARATOGA COUNTY – A school bus aide who lives in Schenectady has been arrested, accused of showing nude photos of herself and others on a school bus that originated in Saratoga County, New York State Police said.

Sierra L. Cook, 25, of Schenectady, was arrested and charged Monday with one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, police said.

The investigation began last Wednesday, Nov. 23, when troopers received a complaint that a child had been shown inappropriate photos while traveling on a school bus, police said.

The investigation determined that Cook had been employed by Durrin Inc. Transportation Services as a bus aid and the company had been hired to transport children from Saratoga County to Albany County, police said. A release did not identify a specific school district or districts the children originated from.

While working, Cook then showed a child nude pictures of herself and others on a cell phone, police said.

Cook was processed and released to return appear later in Corinth Town Court.

