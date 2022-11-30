Duanesburg child search leads to unrelated Schenectady woman’s DWI arrest, troopers say

DUANESBURG – A search for a Duanesburg child led to the unrelated arrest of a Schenectady woman on a drunk driving count last week, New York State Police said Wednesday.

The incident happened Nov. 23, police said. The child being searched for was soon found unharmed and returned home.

Arrested in the unrelated DWI case was Shellie A. Langlois, 36, of Schenectady. She was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, police said.

Troopers encountered Langlois just before 10:30 p.m. Nov. 23 as they looked for the child in the area of Schoharie Turnpike in Duanesburg, police said.

Police saw her operate and exit a vehicle. Troopers then interviewed her and arrested her for driving while intoxicated, police said.

Her blood alcohol content was recorded at 0.19 percent, above the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

Langlois was issued tickets and released to a sober third party to appear in court later.

