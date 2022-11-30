Search for missing Schenectady 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey continues Wed.; ‘Extremely active,’ police say

SCHENECTADY – The search for missing Schenectady 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey continued Wednesday, five days after she was last seen in the area Schenectady’s Riverside Park in the Stockade neighborhood, police said.

Police Wednesday called the search “ongoing and extremely active” and continued to ask that anyone with information contact investigators at 518-630-0911.

“As always, we ask the community to call with any information that will lead to the safe finding of Samantha,” police wrote in a release. “Additionally, we are asking the community to avoid any speculation via social media or other outlets.”

Police also indicated that “due to the location of where Samantha was last seen,” they have conducted searches using the New York State Police Aviation Unit, its dive team and the city police drone unit.

Police have also used K9 units from city police and state police.

“We have received numerous tips and leads that we continue to investigate and follow up on,” the police release said. “We are working around the clock to find Samantha and bring her home; this remains a missing persons case.”

The release Wednesday did not reference a social media post of a coat that has been circulating online. Police Tuesday morning took to Facebook to identify the origin of that photo and indicated a short time later that the origin had been found.

The 14-year-old was last seen Friday night at about 11:30 p.m. in the area of Riverside Park in the Stockade neighborhood, police said.

She is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 95 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and pink puffy jacket, bell bottom jeans and tan Timberland boots.

