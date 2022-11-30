Suns home again vs. road-weary Bulls; World Cup must: Wednesday’s Best Bets (Nov. 30)

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Wednesday, Nov. 30:

TOP PLAY

The play: NBA, Suns -5 over Bulls

The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 9:10 p.m. (ESPN2)

Our take: Although the Bulls have played better as of late – winning three of four after a four-game losing streak – the second game of a West Coast swing seems like it should be the one to get them after winning at Utah two nights ago. (Also, this is the fourth of a six-game road swing and 10th straight day away from Chicago.)

It also doesn’t get any easier Friday with a game at Golden State, so it’s easy to think they won’t be looking forward to this one.

For Phoenix, they have won five games in a row and took a one-game exodus away from home to Sacramento before quickly returning and then going on the road for six of the following seven.

They’ll be extra motivated to be at their best, as they see the road swing ahead.

WORLD CUP MUST-WIN

The play: World Cup, Mexico to defeat Saudi Arabia (push is a loss)

The odds/bet: -145 ($14.50 to win $10)

The book: BetMGM

Time/TV: 2 p.m. (FOX)

Our take: Mexico is in a situation it isn’t used to in World Cup play – having to win (and get help) to continue its knockout-round streak, as they haven’t failed to qualify for the round of 16 since 1978.

Although the Saudis shocked Argentina in the opener on Nov. 22, they were shut down and shut out by Poland on Saturday. Seems like that first-match win was one their – shall we say – World Cup Super Bowl?

Look for the Mexicans to end their scoreless drought early in this match, as they know they not only need to win but likely need multiple goals if it comes down to a goal differential with Argentina.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Tuesday’s best bets

NBA money line: Mavericks over Warriors (WON $33)

NBA: Clippers +3.5 over Trail Blazers (WON $10)

Tuesday’s profit/loss: +$43 (2-0)

Total for the week: +$112.90 (4-0)

Total for November: +$327.30 (33-24)

Total for 2022: +$343.40 (312-330)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

