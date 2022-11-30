UAlbany women’s basketball rolls in second half for win over Canisius

BUFFALO — The UAlbany women’s basketball team cranked up its offense in the second half to pull away for a 59-48 non-conference victory over Canisius at the Koessler Athletic Center on Wednesday night.

After scoring just 19 points in the first half and falling behind by eight, the Great Danes (4-4) equaled that number in the third quarter alone and scored 21 more in the fourth.

UAlbany outscored the Golden Griffins 40-21 in the second half.

Helene Haegstrand finished with 19 points on 8-for-13 from the field for UAlbany, and Ellen Hahne had 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

The Great Danes took control with six minutes in the fourth quarter, sparked by Haegstrand, who put together a 6-0 scoring run in a minute and a half that included two baskets inside bookending a long jumper.

That gave UAlbany a 46-38 lead, and Grace Heeps picked it up from there, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers from the left wing for a 52-42 lead with 2:35 left in the game.

Haegstrand missed the second of two free throws with 52.6 seconds left, but Freja Werth grabbed the rebound and put it back in for a 57-46 lead.

Vannessa Garrelts led the Griffs with 16 points.

Canisius led by as much as nine points in the first half, 27-18, before a free throw by Werth cut it to 27-19 with 23 seconds left.

The Great Danes continued to trail by a small margin in the third quarter until Fatima Lee hit a 3-pointer from the left corner for a 31-29 lead with 4:33 left in the third.

Ellen grabbed a defensive rebound, dribbled downcourt and chucked in a runner from 30 feet that banked straight in for a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give UAlbany a 38-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

With the win, the Great Danes stopped a four-game losing streak.

Canisius fell to 2-5.

Categories: College Sports, Sports, Sports, UAlbany