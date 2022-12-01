ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections 2022-23: Week 9

The top of The Daily Gazette ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections standings are getting tighter.
Thanks to a Week 8-best 11-3-2, GB-BE-ME has pulled within one point of me for first place. I went 9-5-2.
Ryan Fay is also closing in on first place. He is three points back after going 10-4-2.
Four other players won 10 games: Matthew Ruffini, Rowena Watson, Kevin Sokolski and Union Bob.
Here is a look at the standings, with Week 8 records in parentheses:
Me 67-28-7 141 points (9-5-2)
GB-BE-ME 66-28-8 140 points (11-3-2)
Ryan Fay 65-29-8 138 points (10-4-2)
Andy Weise 62-32-8 132 points (7-7-2)
David Trestick 62-32-8 132 points (8-6-2)
Brian Unger 62-32-8 132 points (9-5-2)
Matthew Ruffini 62-32-8 132 points (10-4-2)
Rowena Watson 61-33-8 130 points (10-4-2)
Achilles 3-7-5 60-34-8 128 points (8-6-2)
Kevin Sokolski 60-34-8 128 points (10-4-2)
Dutch Crazy 59-35-8 126 points (8-6-2)
Harvey Kagan 57-37-8 122 points (8-6-2)
Jim Kalohn 57-37-8 122 points (9-5-2)
RedLiner36 57-38-7 121 points (8-6-2)
Michael Hutter 57-35-7 121 points (8-6-2)
Union Bob 56-36-7 119 points (10-4-2)
Christopher Chadwick 55-39-8 118 points (6-8-2)
Towell68 53-41-8 114 points (8-6-2)
Rich Large 50-46-6 106 points (0-16-0)
Richard Derrick 47-47-8 102 points (5-9-2)
Time for my Week 9 selections. There are 11 games to pick between Friday and Sunday. If you want to play, send your picks in by 7 p.m. Friday. A reminder: Make sure you have every game listed. I tried to make you have all of the games selected, but sometimes it slips through. If you don’t have a particular game listed, you are charged with a loss. Email your picks to [email protected].
Here are my picks:
FRIDAY
Dartmouth at Colgate — Colgate 3, Dartmouth 1
No. 7 Harvard at Cornell — Harvard 3, Cornell 2
St. Lawrence at No. 2 Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac 5, St. Lawrence 1
Clarkson at Princeton — Clarkson 4, Princeton 2
SATURDAY
No. 18 Northeastern at Union — Union 2, Northeastern 1
Dartmouth at Cornell — Cornell 5, Dartmouth 2
Harvard at Colgate — Harvard 4, Colgate 1
Clarkson at Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac 4, Clarkson 3
St. Lawrence at Princeton — Princeton 3, St. Lawrence 2
Brown at LIU — LIU 3, Brown 2
SUNDAY
Brown at LIU — Brown 2, LIU 2
