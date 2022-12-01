Fulton County pair charged with animal neglect, sheriff says; Malnourished dog euthanized

JOHNSTOWN — A Fulton County pair have been arrested and charged with animal neglect after a dog was discovered malnourished, underweight and with other medical conditions, Fulton County Sheriff’s officials said.

The dog was ultimately euthanized at the advice of a veterinarian, due to its extremely poor condition, officials said.

Howard V. Hamm and Elizabeth A. Brandenburg, both 64, were charged Nov. 9 with failure to provide sustenance to the dog. Officials announced the arrests Thursday.

They are accused of allowing a dog in their custody to “live in an extremely unsanitary and unhealthy condition,” officials said in a release.

In addition to being underweight and malnourished, the dog suffered from fleas and other medical conditions, officials said.

The owners were charged “due to their failure to provide the dog with proper medical care and/or sustenance,” officials said.

Hamm and Brandenburg turned themselves in and were released to appear in Town of Perth Court later.

