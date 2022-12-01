High schools: Galway boys’ basketball opens WAC play with win over Fort Plain

The Galway boys’ basketball team opened Western Athletic Conference play with a 50-32 win over Fort Plain on Thursday night.

Joey DeVellis led the way with 15 points, eight rebounds and six steals for the Eagles, Casey Clarke scored 11 points and Zach Kenyon had nine points and 11 rebounds.

Ashley Stevens and Claire Scram each made four 3-pointers to lead Berne-Knox-Westerlo to a 55-33 victory over OESJ in a Western Athletic Conference girls’ basketball game.

Stevens, who finished with 17 points, scored nine in the second quarter, when the Bulldogs outscored OESJ 18-3 to take a 20-11 lead.

Scram scored 15 points. Anderson Eggleston led OSJ with eight points.

In the Colonial Council, Ella DiBacco scored 16 points, and Navij Turpin scored 14 as Catholic Central defeated Cobleskill-Richmondville 67-19.

