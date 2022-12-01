Images: Concert and dancing Thursday at Clifton Park Senior Center (6 photos)

CLIFTON PARK – Clifton Park Senior Center patrons were treated to a free concert from Chuck Oakes and the Acorns Thursday.
Photos from the music and dancing from our Erica Miller
Everything Clifton Park-Halfmoon
GAZETTE COVERAGE
Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
Everything Clifton Park-Halfmoon
GAZETTE COVERAGE
Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: Clifton Park and Halfmoon, Life and Arts, Life and Arts, News, News, Photo Galleries, Saratoga County