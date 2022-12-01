Images: Schenectady boys’ basketball takes season-opening win (10 photos)

SCHENECTADY – Schenectady boys’ basketball took the season-opening win over Columbia Wednesday, 62-60.

Photos from the game from our Peter R. Barber

More: Schenectady boys’ basketball holds off Columbia 62-60

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More: Schenectady boys’ basketball holds off Columbia 62-60

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: High School Sports, Photo Galleries, Schenectady, Sports, Sports