Images: Stillwater’s Kara Moran commits to University of Buffalo for track (4 photos)

STILLWATER – Stillwater High School senior Kara Moran signed her letter of intent for the University of Buffalo Wednesday. She is to compete there in long and triple jump – and study to become a dietitian.

She signed her letter at Stillwater High School with her parents Duane and Suzanne beside her.

Photos from our Erica Miller

