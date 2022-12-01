Images: Sunday Stockade Tree Lighting preparations in Schenectady (6 photos)

By Erica Miller |
City of Schenectady DPW’s Garth Osier helps hang lights Tuesday.
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller
City of Schenectady DPW’s Garth Osier helps hang lights Tuesday.
SCHENECTADY – Stockade residents worked this week to ready Lawrence Circle for Sunday’s tree lighting Sunday.

The lighting is set for Sunday at 5:30 p.m. The annual afterglow celebration will be held afterward for the first time since COVID, at St. Georges Church.

Photos from our Erica Miller

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts, Life and Arts, News, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady, Schenectady County

