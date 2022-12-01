Images: Sunday Stockade Tree Lighting preparations in Schenectady (6 photos)

SCHENECTADY – Stockade residents worked this week to ready Lawrence Circle for Sunday’s tree lighting Sunday.

The lighting is set for Sunday at 5:30 p.m. The annual afterglow celebration will be held afterward for the first time since COVID, at St. Georges Church.

Photos from our Erica Miller

