In the Pocket: Niskayuna native Carol Judge still has desire to run bowling center

IN THE POCKET – Carol Judge’s plethora of contributions to the Capital Region bowling scene are legendary. The Niskayuna native helped bring numerous professional tournaments to the area, including the PBA Tour. She was also one of the proprietors responsible for creating the extremely popular Huck Finn Capital Region Bowling Show, which gave keglers of all abilities the opportunity to showcase their abilities on television.

The longtime chief of the Northeast Bowling Proprietors of New York also owned and/or ran numerous local bowling centers, including The Bowlers Club, Clifton Park Bowl, Redwood Lane and currently Spare Time Latham.

But when Bowl New England, Spare Time Latham’s parent company, recently informed her that the center was going up for sale, Judge wondered if it was time to finally retire after roughly five decades as one of the premier administrators in the game.

That’s when Doug and Alison Bohannon gave the Hudson Valley CC graduate an offer she couldn’t refuse.

“The head of Bowl New England called me and said they were ready to sell off all their traditional bowling centers,” Judge recalled. “He asked me if I was interested in buying [Spare Time Latham], but I told him I wasn’t. He said let’s find somebody who is interested. So we pondered it for a while.”

A few days later, Judge got a call from Bohannon, the extremely successful proprietor of Kingpin’s Alley Family Fun Center in South Glens Falls. Bohannon has hosted many big-time, lucrative events at his center, including the KPA Masters, which put up a guaranteed top prize of $8,000, as well as two PWBA Tour tournaments and a PBA East Regional to kick off this season.

“Doug had been to our center just last season, when we hosted the state championships. He saw how we ran things, and he really liked it,” Judge said. “So I eventually got a call. He said if I would run the center, he and his wife would buy it. I didn’t think very long about it all. Running bowling centers has been my life. I never filled out a job application in my life. So I accepted his offer.”

Spare Time Latham officially became KPA Latham after the deal’s long-delayed closing Wednesday. Judge will remain at the 32-lane center as operations manager.

“Running a bowling center is still in me. You would think that by this time I would want to retire, but I still have that fire in my belly,” Judge said. “I’m so happy that Doug and Alison were able to create this three-person group to run the center. Their thoughts about the sport are very similar to mine. We like running championships and big-time events. It’s going to be a really exciting time for us all.”

Judge thanked Bowl New England for giving her the opportunity to run Spare Time Latham for the last 17 years. “I am so appreciative of their support and trust in me,” she said. “For 17 years, they allowed me to be my own person and make Spare Time Latham what it is today. They supported me all the way.”

Judge looked back at some of her most noteworthy accomplishments.

“We ran the Capital Region Bowling Show for 13 years, and it was very special,” she noted. “I got a call from [standout bowler/proprietor] Karl Wolf one day, and he invited me to a meeting along with Jack Scaccia Sr. to discuss a possible new tournament involving a TV show. We put our heads together and came up with the Capital Region Bowling Show. Art Hunsinger was the producer for all 13 years. His heart was into bowling, and we found a great original sponsor in Pepsi. Then, Huck Finn stepped in to become the sponsor. The show was great, but all good things must come to an end. There still is hardly a day that someone doesn’t ask me if we are going to bring the show back.”

The Capital Region Bowling Show was the premier local event for more than a decade. Elite scratch bowlers appeared on the show most of the time, but there were also opportunities for handicap bowlers, seniors and juniors.

Another one of Judge’s memorable achievements was bringing the best bowlers in the world to the Capital Region.

“When we first got together with the PBA Tour, my brother [Hugo McGroty] played a huge role by running the pro-ams that went along with the main tournament,” Judge explained. “’Originally, we had some of the most successful PBA East Regionals. There were times when we had 400 bowlers competing in our pro-ams. We ran them well. We sold them, and we marketed them. When I ran the proprietors’ organization, I took those events to 6-7 different centers, then I ran at least eight of them at The Bowlers Club.”

In all, Judge was involved in promoting and running many regionals along with 11 national tour stops, including one for the women and one for the seniors.

“We had the best bowlers in the world competing right in our own centers,” she said. “I think the highlight was the [Empire State Open] when we were the first host to hold arena finals. We put four lanes down at Siena College and had roughly 4,000 people in attendance. After that, arena bowling was established on the PBA Tour, and it became very successful.”

Judge said that PBA Tour legend Parker Bohn III was very instrumental in making the local PBA Tour stops so successful.

“Parker was amazing. I always felt like he was one of my sons,” Judge said. “We still are very close. I speak to him a couple of times a year and we meet for dinner. I still keep in touch with his wife, too. If I ever need anything in the sport, Parker has always been there for me.”

Judge’s favorite moment, however, involved a PBA Regional at Uncle Sam Lanes in Troy.

“My most memorable experience in the sport was when my brother [McGroty] beat Dave Ferraro for the title. Ferraro passed the $1 million mark during the finals, but my brother beat him in front of a standing-room only crowd. Hugo was the hometown favorite, and I’ll never forget it. We had a blast that night.”

Judge’s relationship with bowling began extremely early. At age 14, she kept score for Morris Cramer’s tournaments at The Bowlers Club.

“He taught me everything about bowling,” Judge said. “He used to take off his glasses and teach me how to spray the shoes. He was amazing.”

Judge competed on the Niskayuna High School bowling team that rolled in the state championships at Madison Square Garden. She was one of the first girls ever to bowl on the varsity team back in 1969.

Judge said she used to average in the mid 180s and rolled a high game of either a 278 or a 279. She doesn’t believe she ever tossed a 700 triple, but she came close.

“I loved bowling, but I had six kids in a short period of time beginning when I was just 19 years old,” Judge explained, “When you start your family at 19 and also have a job, there’s not much time for bowling.”

Expect Judge to remain at KPA Latham for the near future.

“I told Doug and Alison that if I’m healthy and can still make a difference, I’ll remain at the center as long as I can,” Judge said. “I can’t be happier than being in this situation. Doug’s and Alison’s hopes and dreams about the game of bowling are very similar to mine.”

The sale of Spare Time Latham to the Bohannon’s is definitely a win-win situation for both Judge and local bowling overall.

STRIKES & SPARES

Alex Varsanyi rolled an 810 triple to win the Town ’N Country Lanes Turkey Shoot over a field of 73 bowlers on Thanksgiving Day. Varsanyi earned $200. Other leaders included Austin Van Buren (795), Don Frey (785), Wes Strait (780), Art Hoffman (772), Randy Thomes (772), Larry Gagliardi (764), Bob Muntz (763), Pete Russo (757), Rick Stevenson (757) and Joe Graffunder (757).

Uncle Sam Lanes’ first Plastic Ball Open, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed until a later date. The entry fee will be $30. The format will be a four-game sweeper. Handicap is 80% of 220. Contact Uncle Sam Lanes (518-271-7800) to reserve your spot.

Congrats to Mohonasen’s Madyson Jones, who rolled a perfect game during a 732 triple in a victory over Cohoes this week.

The Capital District Youth Scholarship Tour resumes Dec. 10 at 12:30 p.m. at Town ‘N Country Lanes.

Sportsman’s Bowl’s Scotch Doubles Tournament is set for Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. One in five teams will cash. Handicap is 100% of a 500 team average divided by two. Entry fee is $30 per team. Each team competes on the scorecard under one name, with the partners alternating every shot. Call Sportsman’s Bowl for more information at 518-355-4330.

The Amateur League Bowlers of New York’s next event will be a doubles tournament at Town ’N Country Lanes Dec. 11 at 9:30 a.m.

Mike Rose Jr. (outstanding performance), Jill Weber (outstanding performance), Ron Mohr (veteran’s category) and Jamie Brooks (meritorious service) have been elected to the USBC Hall of Fame. Rose a 51-year-old right-hander who has competed often in Capital Region events, has earned four eagles at the USBC Open Championships. Weber is a three-time champion at the USBC Women’s Championship, while Mohr has won two Open Championships to go along with 11 PBA50 Tour titles, four PBA60 crowns and a pair of Super Senior Classic victories. Brooks is a longtime bowling center proprietor, past president of the Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America and a well known tournament organizer and accomplished bowler.

The 13th annual Towne Bowling Academy Team Handicap Tournament continues Friday at 9:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The popular event that guarantees a $4,000 top prize continues through Feb. 5. There is also an optional singles event with $600 guaranteed. Call Towne Bowling Academy at 518-355-3939 for more information.

Uncle Sam Lanes in Troy hosts the 12th annual Digger’s Doubles Tournament Dec. 10-11. Entry fee is $140 per team. One bowler on each team must be under 50 years of age and the other must be over 50. One in four teams makes the cut for match play from the four-game qualifier. There can only be one PBA member per team. Re-entries are allowed. Top prize will be $4,000, based on 64 teams. Contact Uncle Sam Lanes (518-271-7800) for more information.

Boulevard Bowl hosts a Tavern Tournament Sunday at noon. The format will be three games and four-person teams with an entry fee of $120 per team. Handicap will be 100% of 240. One in four teams will cash. A 12-cut pizza, salad and a beverage is included in the entry fee.

Boulevard Bowl is also hosting a 9-pin Christmas Ho Ho No-Tap Tournament Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $80 per four-person team and one in five teams will cash. Team handicap is 80% of 850. Top prize will be $620 for the winning team. A bowling ball raffle for $5 per ticket gives you a chance to win any Storm, Roto Grip or 900 Global ball. All proceeds go to the City Mission of Schenectady.

Town ’N Country’s first Swiss Trios Tournament will be held Dec. 14 at 9:30 a.m.

Entry fee is $75 per person with a maximum of 75 teams. The combined averages on a team must not exceed 660. One in three teams will cash. Teams will bowl 6 games as a team, with the top four point leaders advancing to the stepladder finals. Every head-to-head victory will be worth one point, and every team total victory will be worth two points. Call Anthony Scaccia (518-881-5054) for reservations.

MAJOR BOWLING

Kenny Livengood delivered a 275-791, Craig Taylor rolled a perfect game en route to a 774 and Ron Paradiso shot a 280-773 to lead the City League Monday night at Towne Bowling Academy.

Austin Van Buren drilled a 278-792, Mike Guidarelli opened up with a 300 game and a 299 en route to a 790 triple, Mark Ray fired a 258-753 and Joe D’Aurizio Sr. ripped a 267-751 in the Sportsman’s Majors Monday night at Sportsman’s Bowl.

P.J. Derenzo shot a 257-936, Jason Palmer tallied a 259-906 and B.J. Smith Jr. rolled a 243-905 in the Frank DePalma Boulevard Classic Tuesday night at Boulevard Bowl.

Dan Knutti ripped a 258-973 four-game series, Don Herrington shot a 289-970, Tom Earl delivered a 278-968 and Laura Rotter fired a 279-968 in the Towne Mixed Doubles league Wednesday night at Towne Bowling Academy.

CITY LEAGUE

Standings

ABS 28-8, Broadway Lanes 26-10, DeCrescente Distributing 26-10, Towne Bowling Academy 25-11, Falvey Real Estate 25-11, Mohawk Honda/Chevrolet 21-15, Downs Roofing 21-15 Rollarama 21-15, J&F Lawncare 19-17, Sindoni Sausage 19-17, 20 North 19-17, WMS Leasing 17-19, Drive Line Motors 15.5-20.5, Bootlegger’s 14-22, Boulevard Bowl 13-23, Kristel Mechanical 13-23, The Heritage Group 11-25, Da Royalty 11-25, KKV Recovery 9-27, 518 Aliens 6.5-29.5.

———

Match summaries

ABS (3)

Jeff Kallner 231-217-245 — 693, Matt Kallner 267-275-179 — 721, Craig Taylor 300-222-252 — 774, Matt Fazzone 197-260-213 — 670. Totals: 995-974-889 — 2,858.

Kristel Mechanical (0)

Ed White 279-226-195 — 700, Bob Faragon 185-245-192 — 622, Bryan Kelley 193-209-191 — 593, Jeff Whitehouse 182-234-168 — 584. Totals: 839-914-746 — 2,499.

———

Broadway Lanes (3)

Roy Vanderbogart 244-223-235 — 702, John Pancake 223-256-255 — 734, Steve Wagoner 247-248-222 — 717, Justin Barcomb 216-258-246 — 720. Totals: 930-985-958 — 2,873.

Sindoni Sausage (0)

Scott Chastenay 198-244-181 — 623, Mike Dicerbo 172-232-202 — 606, Rich Strath 236-247-214 — 697, Joe VanDerLinden 197-236-224 — 657. Totals: 803-959-821 — 2,523.

———

Da Royalty (0)

AJ Collins 227-196-193 — 616, Brandan Collins 194-179-202 — 575, Will Cunningham 186-202-200 — 588, David Squires 246-234-226 — 706. Totals: 853-811-821 — 2,485.

DeCrescente Distributing (3)

Jessica Aiezza 223-171-267 — 661, Brian Mariano 278-247-224 — 749, Suzie Morine 206-233-225 — 664, Liz Kuhlkin 253-235-256 — 744. Totals: 960-886-972 — 2,818.

———

J&F Lawncare (1)

Jason Brown 244-236-194 — 674, Nick Stricos 182-227-262 — 671, Steve Hallenbeck 217-245-187 — 649, R.J. Martinez 192-248-196 — 636. Totals: 835-956-839 — 2,630.

Towne Bowling Academy (2)

Tom Earl 278-247-226 — 751, Tony Palumbo 217-254-214 — 685, Marty Capullo Jr. 279-246-225 — 750, Debbie Capullo 226-171-210 — 607. Totals: 1,000-918-875 — 2,793.

———

518 Aliens (0)

Chuck Schissler 202-149-198 — 549, Jenn Schissler 202-201-224 — 627, Chris Lee 258-211-183 — 652, Gabe Criscuolo 193-159-170 — 522. Totals: 855-720-775 — 2,350.

WMS Leasing (3)

Don Herrington 214-259-238 — 711, Stephen Alexander 245-236-156 — 637, Lindsey McPhail 245-233-225 — 703, Tom Egan Jr. 254-174-170 — 598. Totals: 958-902-789 — 2,649.

———

Falvey Real Estate (1)

Lee Aiezza 214-211-217 — 642, Dan Auricchio 209-221-254 — 684, Kenny Livengood 257-259-275 — 791, Jeff Young 248-190-221 — 659. Totals: 928-881-967 — 2,776.

Booglegger’s (2)

Cassius Boyd 209-221-233 — 663, Karrie Blake 227-204-170 — 601, Jeremy Noble 256-214-187 — 657, Marc Fowler 258-245-224 — 727. Totals: 950-884-814 — 2,648.

———

Downs Roofing (2)

David Orzechowski 247-257-215 — 719, Nick Barnes 246-236-197 — 679, Ryan Karabin (absent) 190-190-190 — 570, Billy Wigand 217-268-187 — 672. Totals: 900-951-789 — 2,640.

The Heritage Group (1)

Patricia Kelly 212-183-200 — 595, Amanda Chrzanowski 233-236-225 — 694, Bob Messick 198-235-236 — 669, Mike Nolan 164-154-192 — 510. Totals: 807-808-853 — 2,468.

———

Mohawk Honda/Chevrolet (2)

Ed Gumm 248-202-201 — 651, Chip Tashjian 220-214-243 — 677, Brad Lawyer 191-205-223 — 619, Jody Becker 218-236-197 — 651. Totals: 877-857-864 — 2,598.

Boulevard Bowl (1)

P.J. Derenzo 188-246-234 — 668, Ken Wilkins 212-238-198 — 648, Mike Scaccia 216-269-206 — 691, Derek Foti 236-181-169 — 586. Totals: 852-934-807 — 2,593.

———

KKV Recovery (0)

Alyssa Griffin 237-219-230 — 686, Nick DiCerbo 202-219-238 — 659, Kara Struffolino 246-184-174 — 604, Vinny Struffolino 194-226-168 — 588. Totals: 879-848-810 — 2,537.

Drive Line Motors (3)

Kate Clark 243-193-179 — 615, Chris Allen 224-267-231 — 722, Rob Beedelson 261-227-206 — 694, John Askew 268-194-234 — 696. Totals: 996-881-850 — 2,727.

———

Rollarama (3)

Dan Rotter 186-187-213 — 586, Jeremy Clute 234-238-185 — 657, Ron Paradiso 279-280-214 — 773, Ken LaBelle Jr. 226-212-279 — 717. Totals: 925-917-891 — 2,733.

20 North (0)

Joel Donato 236-258-199 — 693, Tommy Donato 215-265-231 — 711, Mark James 189-180-205 — 574, Nick Galusha 269-213-236 — 718. Totals: 909-916-871 — 2,696.

FRANK DePALMA BOULEVARD CLASSIC

Standings

Boulevard Bowl 41.5-18.5, Masons Automotive 40-20, Derenzo’s Tax Service 31-29, Kalpro 28-32, D.A. Parisi & Co. 23.5-36.5, MBM Motorsports 16-44.

———

Match summaries

D.A. Parisi & Co. (2)

John Mecca 173-226-258-214 — 871 Jeff Williams 171-1990-175-154 — 690, Ken Wilkins 182-182-256-258 — 878. Totals: 526-598-689-626 — 2,439.

MBM Motorsports (3)

Zach Mecca 216-193-173-166 — 748, Tony Bianchi 184-246-206-237 — 873, Tom Girard 237-217-213-203 — 870. Totals: 637-656-592-606 — 2,491.

———

Derenzo’s Tax Service (4)

P.J. Derenzo 257-234-254-191 — 936, Anthony Clay 182-190-190-190 — 752, Jason Palmer 227-259-185-235 — 906. Totals: 666-683-629-616 — 2,594.

Kalpro (1)

Keith Lawyer 226-235-212-201 — 874, Kyle Wilkins 196-226-213-198 — 833, Joe Carusone 226-203-224-215 — 868. Totals: 648-664-649-614 — 2,575.

———

Masons Automotive (0)

Mark Hansen 177-151-208-193 — 729, Travis Bosclair 153-191-178-223 — 745, B.J. Smith Jr. 238-243-210-214 — 905. Totals: 568-585-596-630 — 2,379.

Boulevard Bowl (5)

Mike Scaccia 226-187-225-248 — 886, Brian Hart 202-258-201-219 — 880, Derek Foti 199-240-246-200 — 885. Totals: 627-685-672-667 — 2,651.

TOWNE MIXED DOUBLES

Standings

JLD 159.5-100.5, TSS Printing 154-106, Revolutions Pro Shop 151-109, Syron’s Meat Market 151-109, ABS 151-109, Solid Surface 150.5-109.5, A Plus Heating No. 2 143-117, Next Level Detailing 142-118, Towne Bowling Academy 140-120, Broadway Lunch 139.5-120.5, Sindoni Sausage 134.5-125.5, Battenkill Motors 132-128, Main Street Café 121-139, Rogers Motorsports 120-140, Sportsman’s Bowl 117.5-142.5, My Three Sons 113-147, Unbreakable Nutrition 112.5-147.5, Never Enough Performance 107.5-152.5, T.J. Bell Environmental 90-170, A Plus Heating No. 1 70.5-189.5.

———

Match summaries

Syron’s Meat Market (16.5)

Amanda Chrzanowski 217-228-269-212 — 926, John Askew 257-249-204-193 — 903. Totals: 493-496-492-424 — 1,905.

Next Level Detailing (3.5)

Kim Swiatocha 193-187-162-204 — 746, Matt Swiatocha 265-201-182-221 — 869. Totals: 473-403-359-440 — 1,675.

———

A Plus Heating No. 1 (4)

Michelle Largeteau 153-135-106-132 — 526, Tony Pasquerella 188-142-154-162 — 646. Totals: 464-400-383-417 — 1,664.

Towne Bowling Academy (16)

Debbie Capullo 179-199-226-216 — 820, Marty Capullo Jr. 204-226-228-247 — 905. Totals: 399-441-470-479 — 1,789.

———

Revolutions Pro Shop (17)

Lindsey McPhail 232-180-266-258 — 936, Don Herrington 266-289-207-208 — 970. Totals: 517-488-492-485 — 1,982.

Rogers Motorsports (3)

Kelly Chrzanowski 213-205-149-203 — 770, Tom Rogers 192-225-228-235 — 880. Totals: 443-468-415-476 — 1,802.

———

Unbreakable Nutrition (8)

Niki Battistoni 215-225-235-222 — 897, Peter Battistoni 206-228-215-182 — 831. Totals: 464-496-493-447 — 1,900.

Broadway Lunch (12)

Renee Earl 190-236-195-165 — 786, Tom Earl 227-258-278-205 — 968. Totals: 454-531-510-407 — 1,902.

———

Battenkill Motors (5)

Laura Rotter 279-198-235-256 — 968, Dan Rotter 225-181-179-178 — 763. Totals: 541-416-4451-471 — 1,879.

Solid Surface (15)

Cheyanne Zullo 211-212-267-241 — 931, Austin Zullo 256-232-172-211 — 871. Totals: 511-488-483-496 — 1,978.

———

A Plus Heating No. 2 (16)

Victoria Shufelt 193-196-248-253 — 890, Zack Porter 245-268-210-232 — 955. Totals: 467-493-487-514 — 1,961.

Main Street Café (4)

Ursula Pasquerella 208-200-211-186 — 805, David Squires 257-206-214 — 677, Joe Venduro 190 game. Totals: 451-497-457-440 — 1,845.

———

My Three Sons (7)

Patricia Kelly 178-217-279-210 — 884, Scott Rogers 201-248-226-221 — 896. Totals: 409-495-535-461 — 1,900.

Sportsman’s Bowl (13)

Erika Poje 214-169-169-228 — 780, Dan Knutti 258-245-246-224 — 973. Totals: 528-470-471-508 — 1,977.

———

TSS Printing & Awards (9)

Jackie Malone 233-243-196-242 — 914, Paul Dumas 214-186-224-197 — 821. Totals: 471-453-444-463 — 1,831.

ABS (11)

Natasha Fazzone 192-192-288-188 — 860, Matt Fazzone 224-213-212-264 — 913. Totals: 434-423-518-470 — 1,845.

———

Never Enough Performance (15)

Kate Clark 215-211-236-248 — 910, Dave McLear 205-238-279-217 — 939. Totals: 456-485-551-501 — 1,993.

T.J. Bell Environmental (5)

Catie Bell 181-165-182-267 — 795, Mike Kamm 206-218-193-246 — 863. Totals: 445-441-433-571 — 1,890.

———

JLD (11)

Amber Brophy 183-154-218-169 — 724, Billy McGaffin Jr. 247-242-228-188 — 905. Totals: 458-424-474-385 — 1,741.

Sindoni Sausage (9)

Liz Kuhlkin 202-215-214-237 — 868, Joe VanDerLinden 217-183-238-213 — 851. Totals: 425-405-459-457 — 1,747.

SPORTSMAN’S MAJORS

Standings

Universal Auto Parts 37-11, JL Designs 37-11, Van Buren Enterprises 36-12, Muny Grille 36-12, Precision Floors 32-16, Metroland Photo 29-19, TSS Printing 28-20, EBF Strong 25-23, All in 1 Realty 24-24, Bob’s Pro Shop 17-31, TheSignBandits.com 16-32, Team 14 9-39, Klonowski’s Pro Shop 8-40, I.D.I.D. 2-46.

———

Match summaries

TheSignBandits.com (1)

Aiden Deitz 216-170-200 — 586, Bill Carl 199-213-201 — 613, Jason Deitz 192-198-196 — 586, Jody McGill 192-140-131 — 463. Totals: 799-721-728 — 2,248.

Team 14 (3)

Vacant 200-200-200 — 600, Vacant 200-200-200 — 600, Vacant 200-200-200 — 600, Vacant 200-200-200 — 600. Totals: 760-760-760 — 2,280.

———

TSS Printing (0)

Rob Mengel 267-240-219 — 726, Corey Buckley 205-218-174 — 597, Zach Gravell 205-169-201 — 575, Matt Olson 234-217-236 — 687. Totals: 911-844-830 — 2,585.

Universal Auto Parts (4)

Andy Smith 236-201-244 — 681, Bill Heaphy III 202-224-269 — 695, Chris Fedden 245-211-227 — 683, Chris Smith 232-212-201 — 645. Totals: 915-848-941 — 2,704.

———

Precision Floors (1)

Mike Guidarelli 300-299-191 — 790, Kris Impellizzeri 240-200-239 — 679, Jim Bassotti 214-216-195 — 625, Matt Swiatocha 232-221-214 — 667. Totals: 986-936-839 — 2,761.

Van Buren Enterprises (3)

Art Van Buren 247-225-221 — 693, Rich Manzer Jr. 259-191-214 — 664, Brian French 255-234-247 — 736, Austin Van Buren 278-269-245 — 792. Totals: 1,039-919-927 — 2,885.

———

Muny Grille ({4)

Jay Diamond 248-256-212 — 716, Dave Bingham (absent) 200-200-200 — 600, Mark Ray 258-238-257 — 753, Jamie Diamond 216-212-213 — 641. Totals: 922-906-882 — 2,710.

I.D.I.D. (0)

Tony Fernandez (absent) 179-179-179 — 537, Joe Gordon 148-170-167 — 485, Jim Valentino 146-215-183 — 544, A.J. Perone 181-201-267 — 649. Totals: 654-765-796 — 2,215.

———

JL Designs (3)

Justin Lansing 216-183-205 — 604, Joe D’Aurizio Sr. 257-227-267 — 751, Ron Williams 188-223-279 — 690, Billy McGaffin Jr. 259-223-246 — 728. Totals: 920-856-997 — 2,773.

All in 1 Realty (1)

Nick Peckowitz 279-230-21 — 724, Tammy Sader 259-144-185 — 588, Rich Rogaski 201-237-226 — 664, John Leone 213-213-173 — 599. Totals: 952-824-799 — 2,575.

———

Metroland Photo (3)

Lee Quivey 230-224-192 — 646, Steve Renzi 245-222-186 — 653, Mike Gallitelli 215-203-235 — 653, B.J. Smith Jr. 226-193-257 — 676. Totals: 916-842-870 — 2,628.

Bob’s Pro Shop (1)

Fred McMahon 171-195-185 — 551, Earl Lawrence Jr. 211-195-238 — 644, Bob Tedesco Jr. 243-189-214 — 646, Mike Smith 231-234-237 — 702. Totals: 856-813-874 — 2,543.

———

Klonowski’s Pro Shop (0)

Anthony Clay 215-212-186 — 613, Christian Caputo 215-224-207 — 646, Jackielynn Noble 236-159-154 — 549, Jim Petronis 182-209-213 — 604. Totals: 848-804-760 — 2,412.

EBF Strong (4)

Rich Bauer 246-233-202 — 681, Mike Liberatore 247-234-222 — 703, Melissas Childrose (absent) 200-200-200 — 600, Chris Fawcett 204-278-238 — 720. Totals: 897-945-862 — 2,704.

