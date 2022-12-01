Letters to the editor Thursday, Dec. 1

Unethical hunters spoil shared stand

I have been a volunteer New York state hunter safety instructor for bow and firearms for 52 years. The first unit we teach is ethics.

Ethics for sportsmen is doing the right thing when nobody’s looking. Or to quote my mother, “If it’s not yours, leave it alone.”

I have hunted between Old State Road, County Line Road and the railroad tracks in Guilderland for three years on private land that is not posted and where the landowner has given me permission.

A few times, other hunters were in the stand. I told them they were welcome to use the stand when I was not in it.

Recently, I went there and sadly learned my trail camera and ladder stand were gone.

My hunting has been totally disrupted and I have had to make adjustments that were not enjoyable or pleasant.

More importantly, I am very disappointed that someone decided to act unethically by taking my equipment.

If you are finished using the items, you can return them to the fork in the dirt road or contact me at [email protected] and tell me where I can find them.

Steve Zahurak

Schenectady

The writer is a member of the New York State Outdoor Writers Association.

Tedisco should show women empathy

It might be really uncomfortable, even embarrassing. It might make him squeamish, even blush. But he owes it to those of us who make up half of Jim Tedisco’s constituents.

I’m talking about women’s reproductive health and female anatomy.

I know that nothing will change Mr. Tedisco’s feelings about abortion. He’s entitled to his beliefs.

But abortion is also a medical procedure that is necessary to save a woman’s life and her future ability to have children.

For others, it is their only chance to save a wanted child from suffering at birth.

Jim should know how a woman’s body works and what can sometimes go horribly wrong. Then one hopes that he will show some empathy and understanding, along with his deeply held beliefs.

Polly Windels

Ballston Spa

Hope GOP voters get money’s worth

First, two things.

One, this probably won’t be printed as none of the letters I’ve sent have ever made it to press time. Second, I am an independent, not Democrat and certainly not GOP.

The writer speaking about Rep. Elise Stefanik was spot on thanking (sarcastically) whoever voted for her, as you’ll get nothing in return and saying she lies about what she voted for but actually didn’t. (Check her voting record.)

Also, Dem failure? There was no Big Red Wave, not even a trickle. The Dems could have done better in getting their message out. They failed, however.

Keeping the Senate and barely missing the House is hardly a failure. Just two years of getting nothing done, the GOP has already stated their objectives of investigating Hunter Biden (who cares), investigating Hunter Biden and investigating Hunter Biden. Not the so-called inflation (mostly businesses charging more to make more and using the excuse of inflation), gas companies overcharging, or gun violence.

I hope those who slimly voted them in feel they got their money’s worth. I didn’t do it!

James Graczyk

Wilton

