Northville girls’ basketball team returns plenty of experience

NORTHVILLE — After reaching the Section II Class D semifinals last season, the Northville girls’ basketball team heads into the 2022-23 season looking to make a deeper postseason run.

“We reached the sectional semifinals last year,” Northville girls’ basketball coach Justin Frederick said. “”We want to go farther this year. I’m hoping the girls stay hungry and continue to improve.”

The Falcons lost Madalyn Biche and Abriel Monroe to graduation, but return a large portion of last year’s team, which went 10-11 overall.

Northville returns eight players from last year’s squad, including seniors Hannah Hoffman, Sophia Reidell, Alana Dutcher and Rosa Derstine.

Also coming back for the Falcons are junior Adrianna VanAllen and sophomore Hailey Monroe.

Monroe, who will be team captain this season, was a second-team Western Athletic Conference Mohawk Division all-star as a freshman.

Freshmen KeiraMackey and Leah Valovic round out the returnees.

“We’re a little bit senior heavy this year,” said Frederick, who is in his second season as varsity coach. “We had a young team last year, and we’re returning almost our full starting lineup.”

New to the roster are seniors Ciara Thompson and Emma Peck, and junior Gretchen Forsey.

Northville is scheduled to open its season today, hosting Canajoharie at 7 p.m. in a Western Athletic Conference contest.

