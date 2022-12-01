Schenectady Police ask for help finding teen Hajile Howard; No reason to believe in danger, police say

SCHENECTADY – City police are asking for the public’s help in finding teenager Hajile Howard.

Police put out the call to help find the 14-year-old Wednesday evening, noting there “is no reason to believe that Hajile is in any danger or any foul play; however, detectives would like to speak with her.”

Hajile is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. She is described as having orange hair and brown eyes.

Hajile was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with a rainbow on it, carrying a yellow bear bookbag and a skateboard. She has redish-orange dyed hair and may be in the local area with her brother Elijah Howard, according to the state Missing Person’s Clearinghouse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 518-630-0911.

The call to help find Hajile comes days after police asked the public to help find missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey, also 14. Humphrey was last seen Friday night in the area of the city’s Riverside Park in the Stockade. Searches have continued since then, but Samantha remained missing Thursday.

