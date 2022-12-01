Sports briefs: Bosley joins RPI athletic communications staff

Brett Bosley has joined RPI as a senior athletics communications specialist.

Bosley comes to RPI from Siena, where he was responsible for the promotion and media relations of the women’s basketball, volleyball, men’s and women’s lacrosse and men’s and women’s tennis programs. He also assisted with the advancement of new media initiatives, including the usage of NCAA Live Stats, as well as a majority of the department’s graphic designs.

At RPI, will handle the compilation of historical information and records for Rensselaer’s 23 varsity athletic programs, while also serving as a liaison with Institute staff, student-athletes and internal and external constituents, as well as the NCAA, Liberty League and ECAC Hockey.

UAlbany field hockey’s Smisdom honored

UAlbany sophomore Alison Smisdom was named Northeast Regional Player of the Year by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association.

Smisdom, a midfielder from Edegem, Belgium, started all 20 games, leading the team with 15 goals and 39 points. She was named America East Midfielder of the Year.

RPI cross country dominates year-end awards

The RPI men’s and women’s cross country teams were honored by the Liberty League in the year-end awards.

The RPI men swept the awards for the second straight season. Senior Matt Lecky won Runner of the Year for the second straight time, Justin Cascio was named Rookie of the Year and head coach John Lynch and his assistants garnered Coaching Staff of the Year for the sixth straight season. They also won the women’s honor.

On the women’s side, Morgan Lee was named Runner of the Year.

Thunder to honor ‘Miracle On Ice’ team

The Adirondack Thunder will pay tribute to the “Miracle on Ice” 1980 U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team at 7 p.m. Saturday when the Thunder face the Maine Mariners at Cool Insuring Arena.

The Olympic torch will light the arena as gold medal-winning hockey team member Steve Janaszak drops the ceremonial puck. The Thunder will wear commemorative Miracle-inspired jerseys, which will be auctioned off to fans on the DASH app to raise funds for the Miracle Monument.

RPI field hockey’s Duba recognized

For the third consecutive season, RPI hockey player Brianna Duba was named All-Region by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association.

The senior midfielder was chosen to the 2022 Region III First Team after earning First Team recognition as a junior and Second Team in 2019.

Duba had five goals and five assists for 15 points in 17 games.

Russell Sage soccer’s Ricci gets award

Russell Sage women’s soccer forward Natalie Ricci was named to the United Soccer Coaches Division III Region III Third Team.

Ricci, a Cohoes High School graduate, was second in the Empire 8 in scoring with 18 points on seven goals and four assists.

