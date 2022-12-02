Area Stock Car Racing: Perrego wins 50-lap feature at Gobbler at Accord Speedway

Racing results from last Saturday at Gobbler at Accord Speedway, show Anthony Perrego winning the 50-lap modified feature, with Richard Smith and Andy Bachetti filling out the podium. Bobby Hackel IV finished ninth, Alissa Cody finished 15th, while her uncle John Lutes Jr. finished 19th.

Travis Green scored the 30-lap sportsman feature over Justin Comes and Kyle Rohner. Walt Henry won the rookie sportsman feature. Tim DeGrote earned the 4 cylinder feature victory.

In the pure stocks, Bob Sleight claimed the win, Blaire Schoenly took the All-Star slingshot victory and Bodie Marks won in the junior slingshots. A total of 32 modifieds, 26 sportsman, 19 pure stocks, 13 rookie sportsman, 16-4 cylinders, 10 all-star and 11 junior slingshots filled the pits on Gobbler weekend.

I just want to put this out there. You should at least pencil in on your 2023 calendar. Saturday, Nov. 25, which tentatively should be the next presentation of the Lost Speedway’s program at Saratoga Automobile Museum. Always informative and entertaining, this arrangement allows for up-close and personal conversation with people from all forms of competition, motorized or not.

Tentatively scheduled, weather permitting, Royal Mountain Ski Area, which is located halfway between Johnstown and Caroga Lake on Route 10, will host Snow Drags next Saturday starting at 4 p.m.

Brookfield Speedway is planning on hosting a Short Track Super Series event for the crate 602 sportsman North Region on Sunday, May 28. Pro stocks, 4 cylinders, and slingshots will also be on the program.

Glen Ridge Motorsports Park will be hosting a DIRTcar 358 modified series event in 2023. Tentatively, the Mohawk Valley Showdown will payout $4.000 to the winner. A date and more information hopefully will be out soon, so that calendars can be updated. The Ridge will also host a DIRTcar pro stock and DIRTcar sportsman series event at the Fastest 1/4 Mile on Dirt.

As I mentioned last week, Fonda Speedway and Utica-Rome Speedway will both have 410 winged sprints in 2023. The recently released schedule from the TEZOS-All Star Circuit of Champions lists a number of New York stops. The first stop in New York will be on Friday, May 19, at Outlaw Speedway in Dundee. Saturday, May 20, the All-Star Circuit of Champions will invade the Fonda with a $10,000-to-win event. And Sunday, May 21 will see the ASCoC at Weedsport Speedway. Friday, July 7, they will race at Ransomville Speedway for $12,000-to-win. Their final weekend in New York will be Friday, Aug. 18, at Outlaw Speedway, and Saturday, Aug. 19, Utica-Rome for a $10,000-to-win event.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink winged sprint cars will visit only one track within New York. Weedsport Speedway in Weedsport will host the WoO’s on July 29-30.

Oswego Speedway will kick off its 72nd year of racing in 2023 on Saturday, May 20, with an open practice. Racing will begin May 27 with the Jim Shampine and Tony White Memorials. Its season will end on the weekend of Sept. 3 with the running of the 67th Classic Weekend.

The Eastern Motorsports Press Association sent out ballots for its 2023 Hall of Fame and other categories of possible award recipients for the past year. The results should be known shortly, and I will list the honorees as they become available.

Sadly this week, the racing community sends our condolences to the family and friends of Janet Snyder and Paul Pekkonen.

