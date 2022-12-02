Clifton Park woman sentenced to five years in serious Colonie crash; Admitted drugged driving, DA says

ALBANY – A Clifton Park woman was sentenced Friday to five years in prison after she admitted earlier to driving under the influence of drugs in a Colonie crash that seriously injured another person, Albany County District Attorney’s officials said.

Katherine Enger, 37, of Clifton Park, pleaded guilty in September to second-degree vehicular assault, second-degree assault, felonies, and driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs and reckless driving, misdemeanors, officials said.

She was originally indicted on accusations that she drove under the influence of several drugs on Cohoes Crescent Road in Colonie July 11, 2021, leading to the crash and injuries, officials said. A release did not describe the initial incident further.

“Lives were forever changed the morning of July 11, 2021, because of the reckless and criminal decisions made by one person – the defendant – to get behind the wheel and drive while impaired by drugs,” Assistant District Attorney Mary Tanner-Richter said in a statement. “Hopefully this sentence brings the victim and his loved ones some sense of justice as they continue rebuilding their lives, and acts as a reminder to all not to drive under the influence of any substance – the consequences could be fatal.”

