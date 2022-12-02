Commanders at Giants betting preview: New York looks to cool off favored Washington

The New York Giants look to stay in the playoff hunt as they play host to arguably the hottest team in the NFL in the Washington Commanders in a game that will have major playoff implications.

The Giants got off to a fast 6-1 start this year but have lost three of their last four games and are just a half-game in front of the Commanders for third place in the NFC East. In those last three losses, the Giants have been outscored by an average of 11.6 points, including last week’s 28-20 loss to the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. When the Giants are at their very best, they dominate by running the ball, as the team ranks sixth in rushing (151.1 yards).

The Commanders have won six of their last seven games, with their lone loss 20-17 to the Vikings. Since Taylor Heinicke took over at quarterback, he is 5-1 while throwing for seven touchdowns and five interceptions. He isn’t putting up the biggest numbers, but the team trusts him, and he is getting some major production from his rookie running back, Brian Robinson Jr., who was shot right before the season started but has made a full recovery and has been fantastic.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Commanders as a 2.5-point favorite with an over/under of 40.5.

Let’s take a closer look at the odds and trends:

Washington Commanders at New York Giants

Time/TV: 1 p.m. Sunday, FOX

Point spread (from Caesars Sportsbook): Washington -2.5

Money line: Washington -135, New York +115

Over/under: 40.5

Analysis: The Commanders have been terrific on defense this season, allowing only 19.7 PPG (10th). The defensive line has been the strength for the Commanders for the past few seasons, as they have four first-rounders in that unit. Montez Sweat (7.0 sacks), Daron Payne (6.5) and Jonathan Allen (6.5) have been outstanding, giving the Commanders the ability to get pressure without blitzing and drop everyone else pass coverage. On offense, Terry McLaurin has been outstanding this year, as he has 54 catches for 860 yards.

With the Giants, Saquon Barkley is the engine of the offense. He has rushed for 992 yards, which ranks fourth in the NFL. However, he has struggled recently, as defenses have really started to focus on him. In three of his last four games, all losses, he has rushed 53 yards or fewer, including 39 and 22 in the last two weeks, respectively. Daniel Jones has done a great job of avoiding interceptions (he has four), but he is averaging only 196.8 yards per game passing.

This is a huge game in the NFC East. The Commanders are playing great football as of late and will continue to do so on Sunday.

Prediction: Washington 24, New York 21

