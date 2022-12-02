Glenville to celebrate Tree Lighting and Chowder Festival this weekend

GLENVILLE – Glenville will celebrate its annual tree lighting Saturday and, for the first time ever, the event will also include a chowder festival.

The chowder festival starts at 6 p.m. and the tree lighting will take place after Santa’s arrival at 7 p.m. at the corner of Route 50 and Glenridge Road.

“Santa will be arriving at 7 p.m. via the East Glenville Fire Department on a bucket truck,” Glenville Supervisor Chris Koetzle said. “We’ll do the tree lighting shortly after that, and then folks can visit with Santa and continue to get their chowder. It’s going to be a nice event for the community.”

Local restaurants — Lily’s Cafe, Luna’s Pizza & Pasta, Ruggiero’s and Maxon’s American Grill — will offer 3 ounce samples of chowder, and tickets for the chowder will be $2. All of the proceeds will go to Toys for Tots.

“We also do this to support Toys for Tots,” Koetzle said. “It’s a free event the town is putting on. You have to pay for the chowder cups but everything else is free. We ask that people bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots. We’d like to collect as many toys as possible.”

Glenville Rotary will be at the event with cookies and hot cocoa. The First National Bank of Scotia will have the bank open for people to warm up and get hot chocolate. Multiple local fire departments will also take part in the event.

“There’s a little something for everyone,” Koetzle said. “It’s a nice little event. We started it to kick off the holiday season and celebrate our lights and wreaths and our town tree, but also to support our small businesses. Get folks to the commercial corridor, shopping, visiting the small businesses, going to get a bite to eat.”

Backyard Sheds has allowed for one of its sheds to be decorated and used for photographs at Saturday’s event, Kulak’s is helping with decorations, and Emily Walsh of Freckles Photography will be taking photos, Glenville Clerk Julie Davenport said.

“Glenville is an amazing community, especially when they find out something is a fundraiser,” Davenport said. “And everyone is volunteering their time, which is a really nice thing. It would not have been possible without the work of the Scotia-Glenville Events Committee.”

Glenville’s Tree Lighting and Chowder Festival takes place Saturday night, and Sunday is Scotia’s Holiday on the Avenue. Sunday’s event starts at 2 p.m. The day will include free children’s activities, a holiday parade, balloon twisters, character art, pony rides, Santa and Mrs. Clause. Sunday will also offer shopping, foods and drinks, live music and more followed by a tree lighting.

