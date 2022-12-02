Gloversville boys’ basketball has sights set on another successful season

GLOVERSVILLE — After reaching the Section II Class A title game last season, the Gloversville boys’ basketball team has its sights set on a return trip.

“We’re excited about this year. We have some high expectations,” Gloversville coach Ed Collar said. “We’re pretty deep and we’ve got a lot of talented players returning.”

After starting last season 1-5, the Dragons went on to go 13-5 in their last 18 games to earn a spot in the Class A championship game against Mekeel Christian Academy. The Lions posted a 64-30 win, leaving Gloversville wanting another opportunity this season.

“We want to make a run at the Foothills and take one more step in sectionals,” coach Collar said. “We got to the finals last year, but we want to get back and take the next step.”

Gloversville lost Garrett Dooling, Giorgio Glionna, Anthony Gray, John Heimer V, Nicholas LaRowe and Brett Rulison to graduation. Glionna was a third-team Foothills Council all-star.

Despite the departures, the Dragons return a solid group.

Seniors James Collar and Leo Perez, juniors Dominic Dorman and Rocco Insonia, and sophomore Caelan Porter all return for Gloversville.

The Dragons will be bolstered by the addition of senior transfer Mariano DiCaterino, who was a second-team Foothills Council all-star last season as a junior at Broadalbin-Perth.

Junior Jaiden Artis, Jason Clark and Yaniel Colon Brigantty; sophomore Jordan Collar and freshman Rowan Halloran round out the Gloversville roster.

“These kids have worked hard in the offseason,” Collar said. “They played AAU together and they’ve put a lot of time in. They know what the goals are and if you set lofty goals, you’ve got to put time and effort in to reach them.”

With the Foothills Council returning to two divisions this season, it dropped the number of league games from 18 to 14, leaving room for more non-league contests.

Gloversville scheduled a solid non-league slate with games against Tamarac, Troy, Schenectady, Cobleskill-Richmondville and Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake.

The Dragons also faced Schalmont, Green Tech, Niskayuna and Ballston Spa in its four preseason scrimmages.

“We’ve faced some good teams in our preseason scrimmages and our regular-season schedule is challenging,” coach Collar said. “I want the kids to love competition and that’s what gets you ready for sectionals.”

Gloversville is scheduled to open its season Sunday, facing Tamarac in the Western Athletic Conference Coaches vs. Cancer Tip-Off Classic at Fulton-Montgomery Community College at 5:45 p.m. The Dragons are slated to host Troy in their home opener Wednesday at 7 p.m.

“We’re healthy so far and that’s always a good thing,” coach Collar said. “It’s a long season and lot’s of things can happen along the way. The key is getting the team to peak at the end of the season. Hopefully, we’ll pile up some wins along the way, stay healthy and get to where we want to go.”

